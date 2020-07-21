July 2
• Joshua and Ashleigh Martin to Brittany Himes, Lot 62 Banyan @ Goldenleaf,$142,000
• Mark Stepp to Barbara Abbott, Lot 32 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $164,500
• Timothy and Toni Miller, to Benjamin Hall,, Tract 2 Plat 29/97, $95,000
• Rainwood Properties, LLC by and through Ann Randall to KBS Rentals, LLC by and through Travis Bolinger, Lots Rainwood Trace, $680,000
• FTM Construction Inc. to Gary Phillips, Lot 45 Diamond Brook Subdivision, $292,000
• Michael and Melanie Sharp to Franklin and Amy Frye, and Mary Ginn, Lot 36 Hidden Point Subdivision, $360,000
• Jeffery and Sierra Thomas to William Alexander, Tract Madison County. $142,000
• Richard and Rosemary Jones to Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC, Lot 31 A Plat 25/28, $100,000
• Pumpkin Vine Creek, LLC, to Michael and Carolyn Wallace, Lot 19 Brooks McCreary and Evans, $54,000
• Jeffrey and Catherine Stricker to James and Dana Rogers, Lot 20 Edgewaters Subdivision, $205,000
• Apex Homes LLC, to Micah Meadows, Lot 205 Heritage Place Subdivision, $201,900
• James and Rebecca Carr to John and Heather Radar, Lot 258 Indigo Run Subdivision, $515,000
• Barbara Niswonger to Marvin and Karen Hendrix, Tracts Madison County, $3,500
• Windcrest Development LLC to MKVN Holdings LLC, Lot 2 Windcrest Subdivision, $196,900
July 6
• New Idea Construction & Homes, LLC by William Short to Kingdom financial, LLC by William Berryman, Lot 4 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $25,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes, LLC by William Short to Kingdom Financial, LLC by William Berryman, Lot 3 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $25,000
• Jason and Sarah Schultz to Eric and Rachael Curvin, Lot 42 Traditions at Parkey Falls, $492,500
• William and Martha Tribble to Harley Fannin, Lot 4 Plat 27/260, $54,000
• Diana and Barry Gibson, Barry Gibson- trustee of the Jennie Rayburn Testamentary trust to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the use and benefit of the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, Tracts KY 52, $94,500
• Matthew and Alicia Coburn to Linda Gregory, Lot 98 Central Park Subdivision, $240,000
• Charles III and Kim Brubeck to Madison and Noah Hamilton, Lot 116 Fieldstone Subdivision, $240,000
• Margaret Humphrey, Trustee for The Margaret Jane Humphrey Trust to Walter JR. and and Vicki Rhorer, Unit 9 Townhouse Regime River Run, $249,900
• Savannah Grant to James and Lydia Wilson, Lots 14-19 Meadow View Subdivision, $175,000
• Jeffrey Williams to Kippi and Scott Hagan, Lot 4 Boone Village Subdivision, $140,474
• Terrance and Amanda Lewisto Zachary and Jenna Cantrell, Tract Madison County, $179,900
• Bill and Glenda Gabbard to Brian Padgett and Veronika Mallen, Lot 25 Baker Heights Subdivision, $206,100
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Glenda and Bill Gabbard, Lot 106 B Battlefield Estates, $193,500
• Esta Ogle to Alan Reed, Unit 221 Clairmont at Grey Oaks, $217,500
• Double Down Properties, LLC to Corey Davidson, $163,500
July 7
• Kentucky Elite Builders LLC to Matthew Sears and Kara Purdy, Lot 5 Ashpark Subdivision, $224,900
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Camille Lall, Lot 62 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $189,900
• Stephen Fritz to Trenton and Megan Pettus, Tract 3 Plat 28/387, $118,000
• David and Donna Rhodus, to Schneider Rentals, LLC, Lot 138 Beaumont Subdivision, $310,000
• Kulkriwes & Gibbons Enterprise, LLC to MA Conley Construction, Lots 201 & 203 Heritage Place Subdivision, $72,000
• Jordan and Evie Bowling to Rachael and Carlie Reinstedler, Lot 15 Valley Green Subdivision, $192,000
• John and Laura Wooten to Cary Clark Jr, Lot 46 Burnell Homestead Estates, $257,500
• Johnny and Marva Harris to Chris Dean, Lot 12 Plat 4/113, $62,000
• Daniel Snyder to Damon and Tina Thomas, Lot 26 Richmond Investment Company, $35,000
• William and Sandy Adams to Jeremy and Amanda Sallee, Lot 14 Bush Bottom Estates, $182,000
• Anthony and Melissa Quinley to Donald and Irene Reed, Tracts Madison County, $45,000
• Brian and Ginger Gordon (unmarried) to Phillip Reed, Lot 27 Hartland Subdivision, $175,000
• L&P Investments, LLC to Joshua and Diana Garrett, Lot 53 Waco Heights Subdivision, $252,400
• Jay and Tamara Stamm to Kevin and Susan Wickline, Lot 17 Quail West Subdivision, $341,500
• James and JaneAnn Pittman to Jason Bowling, Lots 62 & 63 Idylwild Subdivision, $225,000
• Anita Halfhill to The Powell Family Trust by and through Anita Halfhill, Tract Madison County, $1
• Frank and Ruby Abney to David and Casey Hensley, Tract Gravel Lick Road, $114,000
• Charles Black to Daniel Black, Tract U S highway 25, heirs and assigns
• MA Conley Construction LLC to Sarah Decker, Lot 53 Boones Trace Subdivision, $530,088.47
• James and Lucy Kelley to Jamie Kelley Willis and Christopher Kelley, Tract Madsion County, $1
• Hellen Powell to Dwayne Spires, Lot 7 Roselawn Acres, heirs and assigns
• Anglin Rentals, LLC to Hershell and Etta Anglin, Tracts Madison County, heirs and assigns
July 8
• Beach III Enterprises, LLC to Ashley Brown, Lot 26 Woodlands Subdivision, $39,000
• Marina and Steven Lamb to Kelcea Lamb, Tract 3 Plat 29/104, heirs and assigns
• Brenda and James Robinson to Kim Love Wilson Realty Limited Liability Company, Lot 17 Brocklyn Subdivision, $116,400
• Dantucky Properties LLC to Arnold and Diane Bailey, Lot 5 Lorraine Woods Subdivision, $290,000
• Kyle and Brittany Crist to Paul and Tracie Tremblay, Tract 14F Plat 9/169, $360,900
• Beulah Carter to Beulah Carter, Tract Madison County, assigns forever
• Omega Ventures LLC to Erik Calie and Chritin Knitter, Tract Madison County, $149,800
• Harold and Jean Bucher to Bucher Ridge Farm LLC, Tracts Madison County, assigns forever
• Rhonda and Kevin Rule to Marvin Feldpausch, Lot 10 Jacks Creek Home Subdivision, $43,200
• RCT Construction, Inc. to Joshua and Ashleigh Martin, Lot 3 Doves Landing, $215,000
• Dennis Roark to Roark Rentals #II LLC, Lot 110 South Bluegrass Junction, assigns forever
• James Upchurch as the Trustee of the Upchurch Family Irrevocable Trust to Woods Creek LLC, Tract Hackett Pike, $10,000
