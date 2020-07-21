Property Transfers Berea
M104

July 2

• Joshua and Ashleigh Martin to Brittany Himes, Lot 62 Banyan @ Goldenleaf,$142,000

• Mark Stepp to Barbara Abbott, Lot 32 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $164,500

• Timothy and Toni Miller, to Benjamin Hall,, Tract 2 Plat 29/97, $95,000

• Rainwood Properties, LLC by and through Ann Randall to KBS Rentals, LLC by and through Travis Bolinger, Lots Rainwood Trace, $680,000

• FTM Construction Inc. to Gary Phillips, Lot 45 Diamond Brook Subdivision, $292,000

• Michael and Melanie Sharp to Franklin and Amy Frye, and Mary Ginn, Lot 36 Hidden Point Subdivision, $360,000

• Jeffery and Sierra Thomas to William Alexander, Tract Madison County. $142,000

• Richard and Rosemary Jones to Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC, Lot 31 A Plat 25/28, $100,000

• Pumpkin Vine Creek, LLC, to Michael and Carolyn Wallace, Lot 19 Brooks McCreary and Evans, $54,000

• Jeffrey and Catherine Stricker to James and Dana Rogers, Lot 20 Edgewaters Subdivision, $205,000

• Apex Homes LLC, to Micah Meadows, Lot 205 Heritage Place Subdivision, $201,900

• James and Rebecca Carr to John and Heather Radar, Lot 258 Indigo Run Subdivision, $515,000

• Barbara Niswonger to Marvin and Karen Hendrix, Tracts Madison County, $3,500

• Windcrest Development LLC to MKVN Holdings LLC, Lot 2 Windcrest Subdivision, $196,900

July 6

• New Idea Construction & Homes, LLC by William Short to Kingdom financial, LLC by William Berryman, Lot 4 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $25,000

• New Idea Construction & Homes, LLC by William Short to Kingdom Financial, LLC by William Berryman, Lot 3 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $25,000

• Jason and Sarah Schultz to Eric and Rachael Curvin, Lot 42 Traditions at Parkey Falls, $492,500

• William and Martha Tribble to Harley Fannin, Lot 4 Plat 27/260, $54,000

• Diana and Barry Gibson, Barry Gibson- trustee of the Jennie Rayburn Testamentary trust to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the use and benefit of the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, Tracts KY 52, $94,500

• Matthew and Alicia Coburn to Linda Gregory, Lot 98 Central Park Subdivision, $240,000

• Charles III and Kim Brubeck to Madison and Noah Hamilton, Lot 116 Fieldstone Subdivision, $240,000

• Margaret Humphrey, Trustee for The Margaret Jane Humphrey Trust to Walter JR. and and Vicki Rhorer, Unit 9 Townhouse Regime River Run, $249,900

• Savannah Grant to James and Lydia Wilson, Lots 14-19 Meadow View Subdivision, $175,000

• Jeffrey Williams to Kippi and Scott Hagan, Lot 4 Boone Village Subdivision, $140,474

• Terrance and Amanda Lewisto Zachary and Jenna Cantrell, Tract Madison County, $179,900

• Bill and Glenda Gabbard to Brian Padgett and Veronika Mallen, Lot 25 Baker Heights Subdivision, $206,100

• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Glenda and Bill Gabbard, Lot 106 B Battlefield Estates, $193,500

• Esta Ogle to Alan Reed, Unit 221 Clairmont at Grey Oaks, $217,500

• Double Down Properties, LLC to Corey Davidson, $163,500

July 7

• Kentucky Elite Builders LLC to Matthew Sears and Kara Purdy, Lot 5 Ashpark Subdivision, $224,900

• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Camille Lall, Lot 62 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $189,900

• Stephen Fritz to Trenton and Megan Pettus, Tract 3 Plat 28/387, $118,000

• David and Donna Rhodus, to Schneider Rentals, LLC, Lot 138 Beaumont Subdivision, $310,000

• Kulkriwes & Gibbons Enterprise, LLC to MA Conley Construction, Lots 201 & 203 Heritage Place Subdivision, $72,000

• Jordan and Evie Bowling to Rachael and Carlie Reinstedler, Lot 15 Valley Green Subdivision, $192,000

• John and Laura Wooten to Cary Clark Jr, Lot 46 Burnell Homestead Estates, $257,500

• Johnny and Marva Harris to Chris Dean, Lot 12 Plat 4/113, $62,000

• Daniel Snyder to Damon and Tina Thomas, Lot 26 Richmond Investment Company, $35,000

• William and Sandy Adams to Jeremy and Amanda Sallee, Lot 14 Bush Bottom Estates, $182,000

• Anthony and Melissa Quinley to Donald and Irene Reed, Tracts Madison County, $45,000

• Brian and Ginger Gordon (unmarried) to Phillip Reed, Lot 27 Hartland Subdivision, $175,000

• L&P Investments, LLC to Joshua and Diana Garrett, Lot 53 Waco Heights Subdivision, $252,400

• Jay and Tamara Stamm to Kevin and Susan Wickline, Lot 17 Quail West Subdivision, $341,500

• James and JaneAnn Pittman to Jason Bowling, Lots 62 & 63 Idylwild Subdivision, $225,000

• Anita Halfhill to The Powell Family Trust by and through Anita Halfhill, Tract Madison County, $1

• Frank and Ruby Abney to David and Casey Hensley, Tract Gravel Lick Road, $114,000

• Charles Black to Daniel Black, Tract U S highway 25, heirs and assigns

• MA Conley Construction LLC to Sarah Decker, Lot 53 Boones Trace Subdivision, $530,088.47

• James and Lucy Kelley to Jamie Kelley Willis and Christopher Kelley, Tract Madsion County, $1

• Hellen Powell to Dwayne Spires, Lot 7 Roselawn Acres, heirs and assigns

• Anglin Rentals, LLC to Hershell and Etta Anglin, Tracts Madison County, heirs and assigns

July 8

• Beach III Enterprises, LLC to Ashley Brown, Lot 26 Woodlands Subdivision, $39,000

• Marina and Steven Lamb to Kelcea Lamb, Tract 3 Plat 29/104, heirs and assigns

• Brenda and James Robinson to Kim Love Wilson Realty Limited Liability Company, Lot 17 Brocklyn Subdivision, $116,400

• Dantucky Properties LLC to Arnold and Diane Bailey, Lot 5 Lorraine Woods Subdivision, $290,000

• Kyle and Brittany Crist to Paul and Tracie Tremblay, Tract 14F Plat 9/169, $360,900

• Beulah Carter to Beulah Carter, Tract Madison County, assigns forever

• Omega Ventures LLC to Erik Calie and Chritin Knitter, Tract Madison County, $149,800

• Harold and Jean Bucher to Bucher Ridge Farm LLC, Tracts Madison County, assigns forever

• Rhonda and Kevin Rule to Marvin Feldpausch, Lot 10 Jacks Creek Home Subdivision, $43,200

• RCT Construction, Inc. to Joshua and Ashleigh Martin, Lot 3 Doves Landing, $215,000

• Dennis Roark to Roark Rentals #II LLC, Lot 110 South Bluegrass Junction, assigns forever

• James Upchurch as the Trustee of the Upchurch Family Irrevocable Trust to Woods Creek LLC, Tract Hackett Pike, $10,000

