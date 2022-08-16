Property Transfers: July 28 - 29, 2022

July 28
• David Reichley and Courtney McBride Reichley to Shanna R. Sharber and Mitchell Sharber, tracts Madison County, $360,000
• The Estate of Carolyn Louise Muns to David Michael Laun and April Laun, lot 17 Hickory Hills Subdivision, Richmond, $365,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Adrian Gabriel Amobit Tolentino and Erika Ramirez Tolentino, 521 Sapphire Drive, Berea, $229,400
• Charlene Allen to Danielle Bonnie Davis, lot 5 Sugarville Meadows Subdivision, Berea, $227,000
• Darryl Tolle and Connie Tolle to Ronald Rose and Phyllis Rose, tract Madison County, $259,000
• Waco Large Animal Clinic, LLC to Grant Stacy Martin and Whitley Paige Martin, 115 College Hill Road Waco, $129,000
• Michael Bush and Debra Jo Bush to Allyson McMahan, 2229 Woodford Drive, Richmond, $180,000
• Sarah A. Zimmerman to Benjamin Ingold and Nicole Ingold, 337 Center Street (lot 2 Coddington Subdivision), Berea, $219,000
• The Estate of Bobby L. Simpson to Southparke Ranch, LLC, lots 5, 6, 7, 8, Block B of the Tudor-Gaines Subdivision, $185,000
• WW Investments, LLC to Meghan Fatora, lot 91 Block B Miller’s Landing Subdivision, Richmond, $264,900
• Debra K. Morgan to Cheyenne Amon, 111 Hillside Drive, Berea, $220,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Fredrick Allen Livingood, II and Paula Livingood, 408 Drayton Place, $340,900
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Francisco Jose Dominguez Nunez and Gabriela Del Castillo Tetlalmatzi, 688 Shaker Drive, Richmond, $399,291)
• Hager Family Limited Partnership to Daniel Baker, tract Madison County (vicinity of Hill Street), Richmond, $8,000
• Sandra J. McIntosh to Jeffery G. McIntosh, Trustee of the Sandra J. McIntosh Revocable Trust, dated July 19, 2022, 1427 Fairlane Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the party
• Mona A. Huffman to Wanda T. Lloyd, lot 68 Highland Park Place Subdivision, $240,000
July 29
• Glenn Wallin and Rosella Wallin, Co-Trustees for and on behalf of the Walling Family Revocable Living Trust, dated July 7, 2004, to Rebuilt Realty, LLC, 132 Commerce Drive, Richmond, $135,000
• Rasnick Family Partnership, LLLP to Spangler Properties, LLC, tracts Madison County, for nominal consideration, this Deed being a transfer of title between limited liability company and its member and exempt from the real estate transfer tax pursuant to KRS 142.050(7)(o)
• Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc to Rasnick Family Partnership, LLLP, tracts Madison County, $2,600,000
• Steve Benton to Donna Faye Gregory and Harold Ray Gregory, tract 1 plat 30/281, $23,000
• John Lazarro Builders, Inc to BP Rental Homes, LLC, lot 60 Persimmon Trace @ Goldenleaf, $40,000
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc. to Jerry Lema Pelphrey and Julie Martin Pelphrey, lot 5 Lake Ridge Estates, Phase 2, $600,000
• Mid-South Capital Partners, LP to Ronnie Brown Properties, 892 Red Lick Road, Berea, $90,000
• Linda F. Foley to Vickie J. Grant and Randall Grant, lot 2 A plat 30/160, $155,000
• Stacy Pesut to Thomas Jason May, 644 Fairfax Lane, Richmond, $410,000
• Angela Zimmerman and Michael Milliner to Wendy Zimmerman and Bruce Zimmerman, 136 General Cleburne Drive, Richmond, $240,000
• David S. Rodgers and Lori K. Rodgers to Andrew Joseph Houlne and Katherine Elaine Houlne, 104 Whispering Hills Drive, Berea, $499,900
• Audra Susan Collier and Charles Collier to Gary Wayne Walters and Cathy Walters, lot 19 Edgewaters, Richmond, $269,900
• Anthony Riddell and Kathy Winkler to Robert Scott Hill, Sr., 717 Amanda Court, Richmond, $210,000
• LaDonna M. Neeley and Kristina R. Moore, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Dianna Sue Johnson to Dantucky Properties, LLC, tract plat 6/296, $275,000
• LaDonna M. Neeley, as Co-Administrator of the Estate of Dianna Sue Johnson and Kristina R. Moore, co-Administrator of the Estate of Dianna Sue Johnson to Catherine Rosas, 1292 Mason Lake Road, Berea, $$1.00
• Apple Grove Park, Inc to Small Town Grove, LLC, tracts Madison County (Mary Street, Baldwin Street, Kaye Street), $339,316
• Mary Madeline Patrick (f/k/a Mary Madeline Booher) and Daniel Patrick to Melissa Volpert, 106 David Lake Drive, Richmond, $425,000
• George Terry, Jr. and Freda Curry-Terry to Jerry Pulvermacher, lot 4 Prather’s Addition, $150,000
• Shanna Renae Sharber and Mitchell Kyle Sharber to Thomas R. Conroy, 6 Keenfield Street, Richmond, $300,000
• Benjamin L. Slater and Brittany Slater, Benny L. Slater and Karen Slater to Nicholas V. Vance and Stephanie M. Vance, 615 Flint Road, Waco, $187,500
• Earl Tyler McCreary to Larinda Agee, tracts plat 29/372, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Earl Tyler McCreary to Larinda Agee, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Muse W. Gavel and Nancy Naumer to Jul Semmler and Lisa Anne Harrison, tracts Madison County, $123,000
• Kayla Nicole Reynolds to Jana R. Hanson, 232 Page Drive, $264,900
• Larinda Agee and Andrew Agee to Jane Brandenburg and Earl Tyler McCreary, tract Madison County (in the vicinity of Bobtown), for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Larinda Agee and Andrew Agee to Earl Tyler McCreary, a certain tract or parcel of land which lies south of New Dixie Highway extending to Bobtown, Berea, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• John Ernest Combs, Trustee of the John E. Combs Revocable Living Trust, U.T.D. August 13, 2014, to Jane Brandenburg and Earl Tyler McCreary, tracts Madison County for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Eric Combs and Savannah Combs to Jane Brandenburg and Earl Tyler McCreary, tract 1A plat 30/72, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties
• James Brian Combs and Jennifer Combs to Jane Brandenburg and Earl Tyler McCreary, tract 1 A plat 30/72, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Arbor Woods, LLC to James Ray Keeton and Ellen Kiper Keeton, tract 2A plat 30/108, Richmond, $116,666
• Arbor Woods, LLC to James Ray Keeton and Ellen Kiper Keeton, tract 2C plat 30/108, $116,667
• Arbor Woods, LLC to James Ray Keeton and Ellen Kiper Keeton, tract 2B plat 30/108, $116,667
• The Estate of Christopher L. Hager through Carlie Marie Hager, in her capacity of Administratix with Will Annexed and The Estate of Gracie A. Hager, by and through Carlie Marie Hager to BLEW Properties, LLC, 212 and 214 South Keeneland Drive, Richmond, $265,000
