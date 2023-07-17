Property Transfers: July 3 - 5, 2023

July 3
• Small Town Ventures, LLC to Jerry Blair and Elain Blair, lot Elder Addition, $125,000
• Rick L. McGraw to William McIntosh and Lesha McIntosh, Tract Madison County, $150,000
• Don Michael Parker and Ashley Dawn Parker to J E E Properties, LLC, lots New Berea Subdivision, $170,000
• Anita, LLC to Larry Chad Miller and Mary Michelle Miller, tract Madison County, $500,000
• Ralph Kenton Davis, Jr. and Lisa Ann Daivs (a/k/a Lisa Ann Davis to Berea College, tract Plat 7/50, $350,000
• Tanya Wemple to Kim D. Hall, 111 Keystone Drive, $265,000
• Robert J. Elkins and Ann S. Elkins to Robin Gallaway, Tracts 1 – 2 Plat 26/529, $50,000
• Robert Leah Reid to Dylan Shane Ballard and Thomas Glenn Ballard, 112 Grant Street (a/k/a 112 Grant Drive), $185,000
• MIRO, LLC to Stephen Robbins, lot 7 Plat 29/353, $50,000
• Rebecca Chenault, Executrix of the Estate of Allen D. Grant, Sr. (deceased) to Jared Martin Grand and Emma Kate Scmutte Grant, tract 1A Plat 27/328, $425,000
• A W Enterprise, LLC (a/k/a Michael Adams dba A W Enterprises and a/k/a Michal Adams dba A W Enterprise of 109 Pleasant Ridge Drive) to Greatview Properties, LLC, 307 Blair Avenue, Richmond, $10,000
• Classy Chassy Car Wash, LLC to Miracle Car Wash of Richmond, LLC, 1025 Sylvia Drive, $1,240,000
• Darrell Baker, Sherry Baker and Daniel Baker to William Martin Simon and Amy Loreal Simon, lot 5 W. T. Anderson lots on Baker Court (lot 5 plat 1/179), $269,000
• Brenda Holman to Daniel Thomas Redmond and Shelby Redmond, tract 4A Plat 29/373, $265,000
• Robert Wayne Baldwin (a/k/a R. Wayne Baldwin) and Mayra Baldwin to Kenton Edwards and Kristyn Edwards or Survivor, lot 19 and 20 Green Acres Subdivision, $205,000
July 5
• Lane Sexton and Zachary Maupin to Joshua Holt and Sasha Holt, 118 Adams Lane, $500,000
• IBS US LLC to Michael Lawson, lot 44 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $248,000
• Indigo Run Inc. to Dennis Williams and Lisa Williams, lot 277 Phase 7 Indigo Run Subdivision, $65,000
• Letha Scott to Robyn Lynn Koger, tract 6 Plat 6/198 (Ogg Lane), $1.00 and the love and affection between parent and child
Mary J. King to Mary J. King and Seth King, tract Madison County (Flint Road), $1.00 and in consideration of love and affection of Mary J. King, Grantor has for her son, Seth King, Grantee
