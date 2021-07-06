Property Transfers: June 17 - 21, 2021

June 17
• David Lawson Builders, LLC to Jabez Construction, LLC, lot 7 Laney Brooke Estates, $21,000
• Kentucky Utilities Company to The Oakmont, LLC, lots 15 and 16 Stateland Subdivision, $30,000
• KWC Properties, LLC to John T. Congelton and Kathy G. Congelton, lot 18 Maplelawn Estates Subdivision, $25,500
• The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Keelie Ann Chatfield and Scott Chatfield, lot 3 A Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, $90,000
• Valerie Alexander to Wesley Krebs and Kirstin Krebs, tract 3 C Plat 29/29, $39,900
• Thelma Hellard and William Henry Hellard to Tammy Trump and Whitney Bratcher, lot 1 plat 26/391, for and in consideration of the sum of the affection grandparents have for their granddaughters
• Lorraine Woods, LLC to Andrew Teasley and Janet Teasley, lot 7 Lorraine Woods Subdivision, $45,000
• Clarke N. Goucher and Tiffini Goucher to Robert Tudor, lot 94 Madison Village Subdivision, $128,500
• Richard Mike Horn and Mary Suzetta Horn to Alexandra Horn, lot 105 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $280,000
• Brent D. Billings to Michael Keith Richmond and Melody Leandra Richmond, tract 3 plat 29/302, $42,500
• SK Lee Properties, LLC to Andreea Mihaela Teban and Wesley Rashad Coleman Reynolds, lots 33 -34 Battlefield Subdivision, $144,000
• David S. Everly and Valora C. Everly to Ian Carrico and Joni R. Carrico, lot 6 Brookline Subdivision (321 Palomino Drive), $210,000
• Brenda Smith, by and through her guardian, Tricia Stegman, pursuant to Order of Madison District Court to Harold Manuel Hooten and Cindy Kay Hooten, lot 25 Indigo Run Subdivision, (2019 Indigo Drive), $330,000
• C. Cannon Construction, LLC to Rena Pigg and Tim Pig, lot 50 Ashpark Subdivision, $255,945
• Devan Doty and Erienne Doty to Richard McDowell and Sandi J. McDowell lot 15 Hidden Hills Subdivision, (156 Wesley Court), $226,010
• K & L Developers, LLC to SJO Investments, LLC, lot 84 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $39,000
• Ileda Tilton (a/k/a Ileda C. Tilton (by Susannah Roitman, POA) to Susannah Roitman, Trustee of the Ileda Tilton Irrevocable Trust Dated June 11, 2021, 306 South Third Street, in consideration for the love and affection which the grantor has for grantee(s)
• Brandon Slone and Melissa Stone to Matthew P. Omohundro and Molly Omohundro, lot 38 Burchwood Subdivision, (132 Cassius Court), $155,000
• Matthew Carter and Brandi Carter, lot 262 Section 2 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, (913 Fieldstone Way), $205,000
• The Estate of Jesse Travis to Michael Lee Harrod, III and Natisha Harrod, lot A plat 4/120, $154,500
• Edwin Thompson and Carmen Thompson to Leonard Michael Phillipson and Kim M. Phillipson, lot 7 The Woods Subdivision, $370,000
• David A. Faulkner, Deloria Faulkner and Miranda Suzanne Faulkner to Zachary R. Whisenhunt and Hayley Whisenhunt, lot 100 Heritage Subdivision, (356 Sydney Way), $223,000
June 18
• Michael Travis Bowles and Brandi Lynn Bowles to Joshua Aurand and Ashley Aurand, lots Windsor Subdivision, $165,000
June 21
• Jerry W. Herndon and Joyce A. Herndon to David G. Apodaca and Jamie Lynn Apodaca, lot 54 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $1.00 and other good and valuable consideration
• The Banyans, LLC to Robert Heavill and Brenda Heavill, lot 9 Banyan @ GoldenLeaf Subdivision, (132 Banyan Boulevard), $308,000
• Steven L. Case and Eden S. Case to Justin David Smith and Brandy Wayne Smith, lot A Welchwood Subdivision, $263,000
• Kirk W. Williams (a/k/a Kirk Williams) and Nancy B. Williams (a/k/a Nancy Blue Williams to Robert A. Rose and Zaida M. Rose, lot 89 The Woods Subdivision, $479,900
