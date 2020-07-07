June 18
• Patricia L. and David Combs to Scott and Eileen Schafer, Tract Scaffold Cane Rd, $114,500
• C. Keith and Joe Ann Carpenter to DMTM Properties, LLC, Tract Madison County, $95,000
• Henry E. Morgan to Charles E. and Marshy Carpenter, Tract Plat 16/112, $200,000
• Susan E. Jacobs to Christopher L. and Cindy D. Doolin, Lot 6 Townline Subdivision, $280,000
• Mitchell S. Ashley to Douglas M. Mitchell and Taylor Alexia Cordovano, Lot 9 Southland Estates Subdivision, $205,000
• Leonard J. Carpenter to Katrina Faulkner Carpenter, Lots 164-168 Meadow View Subdivision, $1
• Patti F. and Rex. R. Anderson, to Leonard Carpenter and Phyllis Wall, Lot 8 Wandaland Addition, $150,000
• John P. and Kelly Longseth to Eugene and Kim Y. Webster, Lot 1 Willow Ridge Subdivision, $399,000
• James and Kutricia Adams to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the use and benefit of the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, Tracts KY 52, $5,500
• The Estate of Eugene B. Masters, by Ralph Masters (administrator) to Clay Harris and Barbara Niswonger, Tracts Madison County See D720/157, $500
• SFS Investments, LLC, to Grace Perrine, Lots 15/17 Blue Bird Subdivision, heirs and assigns
• George D. and Nicki L. Dodson to Jerlene B. Rose, Lot 116 Burnells Homestead Estates, $204,000
• Brutus Clay and Rose G. Mansfield to Dylan Simpson, Lot 19 Greenway Heights Subdivision, $158,500
• Susan E. Ballard to Derek and Lacey Day, Lot 223 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $229,000
• Matthew C. and Michelle Whitaker to Tristan Hawk and Addison Manley, Lot 50 Kensington Place Subdivision, $176,000
June 19
• Katrina and Steven R. Johnson to Abdou Niang and Daba Seye, Lot 14 Creekside Village, $160,000
• Tyler Thomas and Gary and Denise Thomas to Olivia and Wesley Hughes, Lot 67 Heritage Place Subdivision, $214,500
• JC Carr Builders, LLC, to Jerry T. and Bethany Hockensmith, Lot 164 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $235,000
• Grimes Rental Properties, LLC, to Christopher Delaney, Lot 28 Stateland subdivision, $156,500
• Donald W. and Irene A. Reed to Jordan and Brooke Black, Tract Madison County, $186,000
• Ronnie B. Cunliff to Chris Dean, Tract Madison County, $32,500
• Abigail L. Higgins and Anthony B. Higgins to Aaron and Danielle VanFleet, Tract Madison County, $255,000
• The Estate of Linda Carol Adkins to Lauren K. and Anthony R. Wilburn, Lots 52 &53 Homestead Estates, $360,000
• Meridian Partners, LLC (successor by merger with 876 Development, LLC) to Shafer and Sons Investments, LLC, Lot 160 Heritage Place Subdivision, $38,000
• New Idea Construstion & Homes, LLC, to Josh Barrett Homes, LLC, Lot 70 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $30,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes, LLC to Haybarre, LLC, Lot 72 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $30,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes, LLC, to Commonwealth of Construction of Richmond, LLC, Lot 69 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $30,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes, LLC to Commonwealth Construction of Richmond, LLC, Lot 71 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $30,000
• David L. and Patricia L. Combs to Fawaz and Meghann C. Yasi, Tract Scaffold Cane Road, $179,500
• Lana and James Hallmark to Bridget Moody, Lot A Plat 12/117, heirs and assigns
June 22
• George G. and Jerrielyn L. Newland to Leonard Dyer, Tract 2-A Plat 28/126, $23,500
• Audrey Ballard, to Leonard Dyer, Tract Madison County, $15,000
• DLS Partners, LLC, to Jammen Liau SintaTjahjadi, Lot 118 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $45,000
• Wendell E. and Diana Combs to Stephen Haselwood, Lot 103A Battlefield Estates, $179,700
• John III and Judy Coernelison to John Cornelison and Elizabeth Cornelison, Tract 6 Plat 29/63, $10,000
• Jack B. Norris to David Spivey, Tract U S Highway 25, $175,000
• Robyn and Jeff Farthing, Renaye and Rodney Bowman to Calvin and Tiffany Casey, Tract Madison County, $9,800
• Doll Properties, LLC to Roger and Darlene Faulkner, Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $456,082.91
• Burchwood, LLC to Nicholas Sterling, Lot 156 Creekside Villages, $189,000
• Meridian Partners, LLC (successor by merger with 876 Development, LLC) to J. Flynn Inc., Lot 145 Heritage Place Subdivision, $38, 000
• Austin J. Molen to Natalie Thompson, Lot 8 Double D Meadows Subdivision, $194,000
June 23
• Robert C Griggs, JR to Adam R. Griggs, Tract B Plat 21/374, heirs and assigns
• John Denver Builder, Inc., to Reeves Property Group, LLC, Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $886,000
• WW Investments LLC, to Andrew Raymond and Amber Rich, Lot 22 Eagles Landing Subdivision, $184,900
• Patrick Ohler to Justin A. and Maria E. McCallister, Lot 30 A Town House Regime, $95,919
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC, to Jana D. Henrie, Lot 98 Ashpark Subdivision, $194,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC, to Katlyn and Gunnar Greene, Lot 48 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $174,000
• Mark and Ashlie Jackson to Casey J. and Phillip C. II Jurgensen, Lot 24 Waco Heights Subdivision, $270,000
• David Lawson Builders, LLC, to William D. McMahon and Stacey A. Rankin (trustees, or their successors in interest, of the William H. McMahon and Mary A. McMahon joint irrevocable trust), Lot 63 Brookline Subdivision, $15,000
• Stephan and Regina Burris to Elijah and Stephanie Burris, Lot 101 Wildlife Acres Subdivision, $165,000
• Mary Kate House, testamentary trust D under the last will and testament of Mary Kate House by and through Douglas Steven House, Trustee and Douglas Steven House and Cindy House to Austin House, Tract K Plat 28/369, heirs and assigns
• Boone Square Shopping Center, LLC to Mary R. Long, Lot 13 Meadowlark Subdivision, $120,000
• Shafer and Sons Investments LLC to Kenneth and Debra Roan, Lot 197 Heritage Place Subdivision, $205,000
• Tabatha and Frank Lear to Michael Johnson, Lot 6 Blue Lick Acres Subdivision, $120,000
• Donald and Anna Davidson to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the use and benefit of the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, Tract US 25, $18,375
• E.L. Helton, Jr. and Thelma G. Helton revocable trust by and through Thelma G. Helton and Tina Sue Bergstrom (co-trustees) to the Stephen L. & Tina S. Bergstrom Family Trust by and through Stephen L. and Tina Sue Bergstrom (co-trustees), Lot 12 Oak Ridge Farms Subdivision, $1
• David A. and Ashwak A. Brown to Ricky and Melinda Blair, Lot 11 Boones Trace Subdivision, $62,000
• E. Ellis and Linda D. Flannery with a life estate being reserved for E. Ellis Flannery and Linda D. Flannery, and the remainder in fee to Mark Flannery, Tracts Madison County, $1
June 24
• Bella Holt to Vincent and Janet Thomas, Lot 11 Sugarville Meadows, $172,000
• Cheryl D. Sweeney to Kyrk and Hannah Davis, Lot 1 Banyan at Golden Leaf, $138,000
• Carolyn W. Bowles to Dennie and Carol Wall, Lot 3 Bradford Subdivision, $200,000
• Shannon and Dana Snapp to Snapp Homes and Rentals LLC, Lots 26-28 Norwood Subdivision, assigns forever
• Harry S. and Arlene M. Cohen, to BMK Properties LLC, Tract C-3A Plat 25/24, $90,000
• Hilliard Lyons Trust Company, successor Trustee to Bobby L. Hart Trust to Louise C. Hart, Lot 13 Holly Hills Addition, $1
• Anthony P. and Melissa Blose, Jason F. and Mindy K. Kumfer to Lisa Moore, Lot 25 Stateland, $203,000
• Joan C. Abney to Lewis E. and Patricia A. Goode, Tract Madison County, in consideration of love and affection
• Sandra Meade to Daniel and Jacquelin Stewart, Tract Plat 3/167, $180,000
• Johanna Hall-Rappolee to Anna Yaremenko Davis and Glenn and Sandra Davis, Tract Madison County, $153,500
• Ryan and Jennifer Wilson to Travis and Kellyah Davis, Lot 72 Boones Trace Subdivision, $535,000
• E. 52 Developers LLC, by Roger Thomas Jr. to Houghton Homes LLC by Kyle Houghton, Lot 1 Doves Landing, $32,500
• Lois M. Welch, trustee of the Welch Family Trust to Lois M. Welch, trustee of the Lois. M. Welch Revocable Trust, Tracts Madison County, in fee simple, assigns forever
• Patricia Conner to Dianna Breedlove,(married) and Lila Breedlove (widow), Tract 1 Plat 18/343, $199,000
