June 25
• Ashley and Dane Durham to Ashley and Dane Durham, Tract 2A Plat 28/28, heirs and assigns
• David and Sudie Isaacs to Stephen and Sandra Willis, Tract Highway 21, $34,000
• Richard and Teren Schooler, Amy and Curt Lewis to Jacob and Courtney Stephens, Lot 19 Seven Oaks subdivision,$40,000
• Spencer and Gretchen Tracy, Johnetta and Benny Edwards to Emma and Lawrence Sporing, Lot 64 Bluegrass Acres Subdivision, $138,000
• Russel B. Jr. and Renee O’Brien to Daryll Glaser, Lot 11 Woods View Estates, $170,000
• Windsor Creek Property, LLC to Russell B. and Renee O’Brien, Lot 11 Crestview Subdivision, $194,000
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to Nathan Caudill, Lot 95 Ashpark Subdivision, $199,000
June 26
• Nelson and Doris Howard to DNH Rentals, LLC, Tracts Madison County, $1
• Payne Homes, Inc. to Matthew and Catherine Grayson, Lot 127 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $257,713
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Myron and Mary Rader, Tract Madison County, $37,500
• J Witt Properties, LLC to John Shoemaker, Lot 35 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $173,900
• Marcos and Monica Gonzalez to Joshua and Katie Stevens, Lot 34 Pinnacle View Subdivision, $172,500
• Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Cheyenne Amon, Lot 3-B Plat 18/340, $95,550.50
• Rick Lynch and Barbara Brake to Bruce D. May, Tract A-2B Plat 23/84, $224,900
• Bar C Real Estate, LLC to Bridgette Holbrook, Tracts 1 & 2 Plat 29/57, $95,000
• Lisa and Dale Jury to Siena Wallace, Lot 2 Arlington View Addition, $120,000
• C. Cannon Construction, LLC to Brandon and Lauren Thomas, Lot 88 Ashpark Subdivision, $204,500
• Bex Construction, Inc. to Ronald and Gloria Osborne, Tract Madison County, heirs and assigns
• Donna and Bobby Wynn to Katrina Allen, Tracts Madison County, heirs and assigns
• Indigo Run Inc., to Jeffery and Carmen Dodson, Lot 30 Berkley Hall Subdivision, $65,000
• John and Melissa Sipple to Brett Sipple, Lot 5 Plat 27/354, $50,000
• Dallas and Brenda McGuire and Brandon McGuire to Kingdom Financial, LLC, Tract 3-A Plat 29/47, $105,000
June 29
• David and Adona Burress to Benjamin Kleppinger and Amanda Wheeler, Lot 73 South Bluegrass Center, $215,000
• Taleatha Lenart to Terry and Lola Wheeler, Tract Doylesville Road, $200,000
• Jeffery Hawkins and Hanna Freeman to Jonathan and Allison Mills, Tracts Madison County, $355,000
• Nathanael and Michaela Tersigni to Clarisa and Noah Padgett, Lot 170 Madison Village Subdivision, $152,000
June 30
• Gregory and Contessa Harris to KS Apartments, LLC, Tract West Main Street, in fee simple
• K & L Developers, LLC, to Melanie and Michael Sharp, Lot 26 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $275,000
• Bobi Conn to James and Nicole Jensen, Lot 27 Pinnacle View Subdivision, $192,000
• Keenan and Anna Wiley to Joshua and Brandi Ward, Tract1 Plat 28/355, $101,000
• Rose & Caldwell Investments LLC to Faizal McBride, Lot 167 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $219,000
• Kenneth and Jo Ellen Walton to William and Denise Stiles, Lot 30 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $370,000
• Michael and Ellen McMahan to LaToya Burns-Vaughn, Lots 26 &27 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $241,000
• The Edward J. Borskidclaration of Trust to William and Stephanie Howard, Tracts 1 & 2 Plat 23/210, $179,000
• Gerald and Sondra Smyth to Doug Neeley, Tract Madison County, $50,000
• SRA Properties, LLC to Jack Kelly, Lot 4 Wallace Court Subdivision, $135,000
• Linda Smart, Trustee of The Copper Larry Smart and/or Linda Smart Living Revocable Trust to Alyssa Pratt and Blake Arnett, Lot 29 Rainbow Acres Subdivision, $179,425
• James III and Kimberly Caywood to Marvin and Morgan Wilson, Lot 158 Heritage Place Subdivision, $204,900
• Boone View LLC to GRS Plumbing Inc. Tracts 2 & 3 Plat 27/160, $135,000
• Kathleen and Jerry Fritz, Misty and Bryant Eden, Morgan Fritz and Erica BenDavid, Jessica and Timothy Smith to Joshua Marcum and Luke Lady, Lot 1 Burnamwood Subdivision, $172,500
• Keith and Sherry Marshall to Nicholas Rawlins and Danielle Spicer, Lot 8 Roselawn Subdivision, $169,000
• Michael and Sarah Derrington to James and Whitney Townsend, Lot 31 Highland Lakes Subdivision, $272,000
• Lazaro and Cathy Romero to Kentucky Property Ventures LLC, Tract Old Haiti Road, $23,000
• Cody and Amber Turner to Randy and Mary Creekmore, Lot 19 Roselawn Subdivision, $122,000
• Joe and Deborah Anders to Jeffrey and Tina Finch, Lot 79 Brookline Subdivision, $225,000
• Deborah Bennett with a life estate being Reserved for Deborah Bennett and the remainder in fee to Ryan Horton and Jonathan Bennett, Lot 47 South Bluegrass Center, $1
• Donald Rhodus to Lylie and Berdenia Walker, Tract Box Angle Road, $136,400
July 1
• Meridian Partners LLC (successor by merger with 876 Development LLC) to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., Lots 162-165 Heritage Place Subdivision, $152,000
• Joshua and Brittany Kaylor to Roger and Sheila Wardlaw, Lot 51 Hickory Hills Subdivision, $84,000
• KJC Properties LLC to Joseph and Kristen Howard, Lot 164 Central Park Subdivision, $194,500
• Doris Roman to Doris Roman, trustee of the Doris Mae Roman Revocable Trust, Tracts Deacon Hills Subdivision, in fee simple
• Jonathan Varney and Kenneth Recob to George and Lara Dulaney, Tract 27A Plat 9/388, $27,000
• Robert and Diane Bucher to Mark and Carol Weckesser, Tract 4 Plat 7/57, $234,000
• Saundra Blanton to Jonathan and Valerie Webb, Lot 12 Big Oak Subdivision, $164,500
• Tommy Cope Properties LLC to Charles III and Kimberly Brubeck, Lot 1 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $290,000
• Hairl and Beverly Applegate to Leoda Murphy, Lots 72-74 Rolling Hills, $130,000
• Earl and Phyllis Powell to Paul and Rachel Powell, Tract Kentucky River Road, $12,000
• Kerry and Terri Radford to Jacob and Crystal Wright, Lot 106 Rose Trace Subdivision, $225,000
• LP Construction LLC to Jennifer Wilson, Lot 190 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $389,000
• Sierrah and James Anderson, and Rebecca Hamilton to Charles and Deavin Hatfield, Lot 56 Fieldstone Subdivision, $222,500
• New Idea Construction & Homes LLC to J Witt Properties LLC, Lots 81-83 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $90,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes LLC to Karen and Thomas Darscheid, Lot 16 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $214,074
• Vickie Fritz, trustee of the Gum Family Irrevocable trust to Mark Middleton, Lots 21-23 Clearview Subdivision, $127,500
• Joyce Hutcheson to Tom Floyd, Lot 50 Mason Manor Subdivision, $166,500
• Clint Taylor Construction LLC, to Emily Landis, Lot 92 Ashpark Subdivision, $195,000
• A & R Construction LLC to Elexis Hall, Lot 65 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $174,900
• Myra Derrington to Zachary Norfleet, Lot 113 B South Bluegrass Junction, $112,500
• George and Susan Bailey to Mark and Sydney Winsted, Lot 9 Boones Trace Subdivision, $370,000
• Camron Shea to Kirstin Muncie, Lot 4 Fountain Park Subdivision, $201,000
