Property Transfers: March 3-4, 2022

March 3
•. The Estate of Suzanne Byrd to Stephanie McDowell Carter and Michael Stephen Carter, 204 Bruce Court, $210,500
• Harry McChesney IV to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lots 7A and 7B of the Davis Addition, $24,000
• Frank Payne to Central Kentucky Property Services, LLC, 136 Smith Ballard, $90,000
• Carter Johnson and Denise Johnson to Shannon Vanover and Samantha Vanover, Property 1: lot 7 Dogwood Heights; Property 2: lot 2 Dogwood Heights; Property 3: lot 3 Dogwood Heights, $33,583
• Jeremiah J. Parker to Thomas Kidwell, lot 10 Gates Planned Unit Development (lot 10 plat 7//281), $55,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to Fairley H. Bicknell and Patricia A. Bicknell, 5040 Dundee Drive Unit 178, $252,000
• Danny R. Robinette to St. Andrews Retirement Community, Inc., 114 Aberdeen Drive Unit 48, $86,500
March 4
• Martha Harrison Dorman and Larry W. Dorman, Isaac Shelby Lawrence, Susanna Lawrence (a/k/a Susanna Hart Lawrence), Margaret Lawrence Scutchfield and Scott Scutchfield to The City of Richmond Kentucky, a certain place, parcel or tract of land bound on the north by Tate’s Creek Road (KY 169) and the east by Interstate 75 and the west by Goggins Lane, $3,080,000
• Vaticha Louise Hillard and Mark McCowan, as Cp-Personal Representative of the Estate of Diana Hays to Sarah Stopenhagen and William C. Broomfield, 511 Center Street, $103,500
• William T. Jennings and Mary Jackie Jennings to WWC Property, LLC, 226 South Third Street, $170,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Thomas E. Simpson and Effie M. Simpson, lot 13 Stoney Creek Subdivision (433 Middle Creek Way), $221,000
• Richard Wedmore and Joan Wedmore, Abbey Kozel and Timothy Kozel to Kentucky Home Investors, LLC, a certain tract or parcel of land on the south side of Menelaus Pike, $150,000
• KY Home Investors, LLC to Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC, a certain tract or parcel of land on the south side of Menelaus Pike, $170,000
• Richard Wedmore and Joan Wedmore to KY Home Investors, LLC, lot 18 Holly Street in Berea, $80,000
• KY Home Investors, LLC to Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC, lot 3 Holly Street in Berea, $90,000
• Dupuy Rentals, LLC to BP Rentals Homes, LLC, 440 South Keeneland Drive, $471,000
• Dupuy Rentals, LLC to Christopher Hester and Mary J. Hester, tracts Madison County, $190,000
• Mildred Webb, a widow having received full ownership of the subject property by right of survivorship at the passing of her husband Harold Webb to Kimberly Scott, Trustee of the Harold and Mildred Webb Irrevocable Trust, 311 Drowning Creek Road, Waco, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties
• Hume Richardson, through his Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly and Ann Richardson, through her Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly to Debbie Moberly and Michael Richardson, Co-Trustees of the Hume and Ann Richardson Irrevocable Trust, lot 3 Executive Park Subdivision, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the Parties
• Hume Richardson, by and through his Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly and Ann Richardson, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly to Debbie Moberly and Michael Richardson, Co-trustees of the Hume and Ann Richardson Irrevocable Trust lot 6 Clarksville Subdivision, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the Parties
• Hume Richardson, by and through his Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly and Ann Richardson, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly, to Debbie Moberly and Michael Moberly, Co-Trustees of the Hume and Anna Richardson Irrevocable Trust, 215 Salter Road, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the Parties
• Hume Richardson, by and through his Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly and Ann Richardson, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly to Debbie Moberly and Michael Richardson, Co-Trustees of the Hume and Ann Richardson Irrevocable Trust, lot 5 Clarksville Subdivision, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties.
• Hume Richardson, by and through his Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly and Ann Richardson, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly to Debbie Moberly and Michael Richardson, Co-Trustees of the Hume and Ann Richardson Irrevocable Trust, lot6 and a portion of lot 7 in Hurley Addition of Clarksville Subdivision; lot in the Kingston section of Hurley Addition to Clarksville Subdivision, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intention of the Parties
• Hume Richardson, by and through his Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly and Ann Richardson, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Debbie Moberly to Debbie Moberly and Michael Richardson, Co-Trustees of the Hume and Ann Richardson Irrevocable Trust, 111 Mountain View Drive, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties
• Cynthia M. Miles to Cynthia M. Miles Irrevocable Trust, Jennifer Veal, Trustee, 124 Seven Oaks Drive, $10 and other good and valuable consideration
