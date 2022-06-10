May 26
• Karl H. Lindahl and Lucy Q. Lindahl to Larry Roe and Lisa Roe, lot #6 Settler’s Trace Subdivision, $225,000
• Elizabeth McKenzie (f/k/a Elizabeth Gay) and Thomas McKenzie to Wendy Robinson and Devon France, 106 Terri Avenue, Berea, $260,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Virginia Stockman and Thomas Walter Stockman, lot 155 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $310,944
• Leslie A. Gietano and Christopher R. Edwards to Ronald F. Leach and Ashley F. Leach, 378 Sweet Grass Way, $583,000
• David Minix and Sarah A. Minix to Ramesh C. Patel and Vasanti Patel, lot 15 The Woods Subdivision, $556,000
• Jason Dwane Tevis to Jonathan Wayne Tevis, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between brothers
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Taylor Congleton Golden and Mitchell Thomas Golden, lot 59 Ashpark Subdivision, $282,500
• David Pennington to Jacob Dawson Martin and Natalie Pate, lot 10 Green Meadows Subdivision, $224,900
May 27
• Vernon Reed and Janice Reed to Eli S. Lakes, tracts Madison County, $20,000
• Homer P. Jennings and Valette Jennings to R&R Endeavors, LLC, $350,000
• Donald Anthony Fitzpatrick and Ashley Fitzpatrick to Johnny Marcum and Sandra Marcum, lot 5 Breezy Point Estates, $239,900
• Annie Sue Taulbee having received full ownership of the subject property at the passing of her husband, Donald Taulbee to Ladonna Taulbee Smith, Tract Red Lick Road, for and in consideration of love and affection and of caregiving services rendered from April 2019 through May 2022
• Triple Crown Rentals, LLC to Brandy Lantz, lot 1 containing 1.26 acres on the plat for Triple Crown Rental, LLC, $73,000
• J.T. Barrett Land Holding Company, LLC to Randy Martin O’Neal and Allison O’Neal, 1072 Bay Colony Drive, Richmond, $255,000
• Teresa Trivette (f/k/a Teresa L Crumb) and Glenn Allen Trivette, Jr., to Haas and Haas Real Estate, LLC, 2016 Greentree Drive, $205,000
• Haas Real Estate, LLC to RYM Cadagan, 2016 Greentree Drive, $220,000
• Big L. Investments, LLC to Stinnett Real Estate, LLC, 339 5th Street, Richmond, $100,000
• Susan Elizabeth Meeks to Kyle Joseph McEvoy, 1034 Barker Lane, $239,900
• Randall McIntosh and Ashley McIntosh, to Glenda G. Oliver and Michael Oliver, 615 and 621 Waco Loop Road, $85,000
• Brandy B. Allen and Ronald W. Allen, Jr., to Mark Fledge, 480 Norwood Drive, Richmond, $176,000
• J. P. M. Management Co., LLC to Charles Combs and Jessica Combs, lot 8 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $525,000
• James R. McKinney and Vicki D. McKinney to Rodney Dean Hunt, lots Madison County, $329,000
• Robert Hans Hess and Shanah Marcum to Christopher Roberts and Jamie Roberts, lot 231 Hampton Ridge, $289,900
• Steven Beach and Carolyn S. Beach to Rob Hans Hess, lot 102 Fountain Park Subdivision, $292,000
• Brianna Hounchell to Larry Smith and Donna Smith, lot 2 Fairfield Subdivision, $192,500
• KY Building Pros, LLC to Clint Taylor Construction, LLC, 106 Winward Way, $50,000
• KY Building Pros, LLC to Clint Taylor Construction, LLC lot 36 Ashpark Subdivision, $50,000
• Gilbert R. Mullins to Lacindia Marie King, lot 15 Frank Taylor Property, Berea, $140,000
• Renfro Real Estate Investments, LLC to Ernest Wayne Renfro, tracts Madison County, $1.00
May 31
• Kimberly Marie Gipson, as Executor of the Estate of Jacquelyn Young to Travis Stacy and Larry A. Brown, tract a plat 22/139, $245,000
• Randall Scott Cain and Kala Michelle Cain to Joshua D. Tucker, tract 3A plat 16,66, $165k,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lots 48 – 50 Laneybrooke Estates, $105,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 25 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 53 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 54 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes
• Teresa Thomas Yeary and Eddie W. Yeary to Rebekah Easton Hogg, tracts Madison County, $105,000
• Deborah L. Addessi and Jeffrey M. McGregor, as Successor Co-Trustees of the Alfred E. McGregor Revocable Living Trust dated October 20, 2020, to Deborah L. Addessi, lot 10 Eastern Hills Subdivision as part of the share to pass to Grantee per the terms of Article 7 of the Alfred E. McGregor Revocable Trust dated October 10, 2020
• McGregor Construction Company by Deborah L. Addessi, as Executrix under the Pour-Over Will and Estate of Alfred E. McGregor to Deborah E. Addessi and Jeffrey H. McGregor, as Successor Co-Trustees of the Alfred E. McGregor Revocable Living Trust U/T/A dated October 20, 2020, pursuant to Declaration of Trust t dated March 18, 2022, lot 10 Eastern H8lls Subdivision, as part of the share to pass to grantee per terms of Article 2, Section 2.02 and Article 4, page 392 of the Alfred E. McGregor Pour-Over Will dated October 20, 2022
• Allen Eric Baker, Gentry Elizabeth Baker, Ethan Andrew Baker and Riley Anne Baker to Karen Baker, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection and as a gift toward their mother for $1.00
• Brian J. Crispin and Kara Elizabeth Faith Crispin to Karl Burger and Julie Burger, lot 7 Lilac Drive in the Stanley Powell Subdivision, Berea, $140,000
• Rodney Cain and Jennifer Cain to Wanda Ramsey, lot 12 Ridgehaven Subdivision, $700,000
• Jeffrey Lynn Hatmaker a/k/a Jeffery Hatmaker and Merry Hatmaker to Ken Clark and Emily Clark, tracts Madison County, $45,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Joseph Guadagna and Jacqueline A. Guadagna, lot 26 Fincastle Subdivision, $249,900
June 1
• Doll Properties, LLC to Christopher Flannery and Hannah Flannery, 1186 Willis Branch Road, $360,000
• Cathy Moberly and Rodney Moberly to Kara Beth Moberly, 333 Timothy Way, $200,000
• Freedom Property Holdings, LLC to William George Hubert McClenney and April McClenney, 203 Wilson Street, Richmond, $198,000
• Matthew Z. Schumacher and Nucharee Schumacher to AEW Enterprises, LLC, lot 24 Estonia Estates, $95,000
• Jacob Blevins and Veronica Blevins to Michael D. Glass, 401 Balite Way, Richmond, $186,000
• Edwin Matthews and Tammy J. Matthews to Sherrie Colegrove, 111 Patriot’s Trail, Berea, $299,000
• Sarah Lynn Rowlett to Robert E. Patterson and Amy Patterson, 168 Central Park, $252,500
• KJC Properties, LLC to Jacob Briden, 472 Middle Creek Way, Berea, $219,900
• Steven Allen Johnson and Julie Diane Johnson to Wake Barney and Sue Barney, lot 23 Gleneagles, $540,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Ashton Corine Ashcraft and Zacharie Lynn Ashcraft, lot 76 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $235,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC dba James Monroe Homes, LLC to Caleb Epperson and Victoria Epperson, $417,286
• Randall G. Harrison and Kimberly J. Harrison to Daniel Gutierrez Librado, 804 Aster Court, $250,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.