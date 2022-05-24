Property Transfers: May 5-6, 2022

May 5
• Andres Alverez to Raymond Butts, 2030 East Court, Richmond, $490,000
• Wild Cherry Farm, LLC to David Y. Thacker, lot 1-D of the Minor Subdivision Plat for the Fred Williams Estate, $87,000
• Marion Watson Ritchie, IV and Janice Johnson to Augustus Wise and Breanne Durbin Wise, lot 54 Sycamore Park at Golden Leaf, $260,000
• The Estate of Rita A. Ballinger (a/k/a Rita Ballinger), by and through Charles J. Baker and Anita Baker, personal representatives of the Rita A. Ballinger to Charles J. Baker and Anita Baker, lots Madison County, pursuant to the terms of the paragraph SECOND A) of the Last Will of Rita A. Ballinger
• Joyce Turner Fritz (f/k/a Joyce T. Turner) and Ronnie Fritz to Ricky Rose and Tina Rose, tracts Madison County, $3,000
• Frances Carol Sanders Horn and Charles Horn to Lindsey Arnold and Jayson Arnold, lots Madison County, $130,000
• Gary L. Smith (a/k/a Gary Lynn Smith), Executor of the George W. Smith (a/k/a George William Smith) to Jeffrey A. Hurst (a/k/a Jeffery Allen Hurst), 127 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Richmond, $220,000
• Warfield B. Miller and Delores A. Miller to Allan Fugate, lot 14 Fountain Park Subdivision, $270,000
• Mike W. Carter and Pamela J. Carter to Francis L. Bailey and Linda E. Bailey, 2001 Pleasant Point Court, Richmond, $446,050
May 6
• Summer Phelps and Johnnie Phelps to Adam Wood and Samantha Hurd, 248 Saratoga Circle, Richmond, $260,000
• Shriners Hospitals for Children to Heath Ryan Napier, tract Madison County $44,000
• James C. Cannon (a/k/a James Camron Cannon) and Brittany Leigh Cannon to James Cameron Cannon and Brittany Leigh Cannon, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection and in order to create a survivorship provision
• RMW Development, LLC to Combs Colt, LLC, lots 90 – 95 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $150,000
• Ashley Loucka and Michael Loucka to Chad Wells and Crystal Wells, 2020 Kerns Way, Richmond, $323,000
• Andrew D. Herald and Cynthia Herald to DMD Properties, LLC, $50,000
• Dwayne E. Spires to Charles Mercer and Melinda Gayle Mercer, 406 Kenway Drive, Berea, $212,000
• The Estate of Donald L. Combs to Audrey Deines and Steven Kot, lot 13 Dogwood Heights Subdivision, Berea, $235,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC, to Christopher Edward Harrell and Jennifer Leedy Harrell, lot 38 Western Hills Subdivision (f/k/a Bear’s Den), $380,689
• Bruce A. Thomas and Evelyn M. Thomas to Derek Allen Thomas, tract Madison County, $1.00 and in consideration of the love and affection the grantors have for the grantee who is the son of the grantor and for the purpose of making a gift from the grantor to the grantee
• Kelly Linville and Chad Linville to Devante Linville and Krysten Kundrat, 241 Brittany Circle, Richmond, $160,000
• Stephen Kundrat and Julieann Kundrat to Stargazer Homes, LLC, 424 Worthington Place (a/k/a 329 Bowerwood Drive) $200,000
• Robert Dennis Burns to McKenna Ashley Walker, tract Madison County, $118,000
• JAF Properties Investments, LLC to Dwayne Spires, tract Madison County, $151,400
• Barbara J. Kent to Jeremy Kelly and Kelli Kelly, lot 55 Creekside, $195,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Noah Turner and Breanna Turner, 434 Middle Creek Way, Berea, $225,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Vernas Noble and Maggie Noble, parcel 2 for lot 31 and parcel 2 of Hillcrest Subdivision, $269,900
• Stephen R. Cooper and Deborah W. Cooper to Hannah Gore, lot 8 Hillcrest Subdivision, Richmond, $257,600
• Nehri Qazimi and Myzijene Qazimi to Eric Lee Snyder and Stacy Rae Snyder, 132 Kensington Place, $295,000
• Zachary Matthew Daugherty and Amber Daugherty (f/k/a Amber Walker) to Aaron Walker Flatt and Reagan Cheyenne Cole, lot 146 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $283,900
