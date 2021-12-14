Property Transfers: November 30 - December 1, 2021

Nov. 30
• Alvis A. Jasper and Leah Anne Jasper to Glenn Abate Marco, lot 3 Peacock Place Subdivision, $182,000
• William S. White and Jennifer A. White to Natalie A. Berryman, lot 39 East Pointe Subdivision (1004 Caroline Drive), $250,000
• Kim Love Wilson Realty, LLC to Ryan Frazier and Tammy Frazier, lot 3 Hillcrest Subdivision (112 Pleasure Drive), $220,000
• Jan E. Kountz and Joseph L. Kountz to Clay’s Ferry Estates Investments, LLC, tract Madison County (3859 Lexington Road), $32,000
• Jeffrey C. Masters and Kimberly R. Masters (a/k/a Kimberly Masters) and Kevin D. Masters and Janey C. Masters to Hershel Nelson Anglin and Abby McAlpin Anglin, tract Madison County, $40,000
• Modineer P-K Tools, LLC to Turner Property 3, LLC, tracts Madison County, $3250,000
• Joyce Dickerson to Ashlee Tomika Davis, 2005 Red House Road, Lot B – 2A, $25,000
• Bonnie W. Berry and Phillip A. Berry to Linda Wathen and James R. Wathen III, lot 21 The Crossings (428 Natalie’s Way), $294,900
• KJC Properties, LLC to Cody T. Abner and Keshia R. Abner, lot 23 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 2 (473 Middle Creek Way), $219,000
• John Eben Sanders and Jamie Madison Jones Sanders to Jacqueline J. Berry, 633 Cottonwood Drive, $150,000
• Randall G. Winkler, Jr. and Rebecca Winkler to John David Means, 289 Turner Ridge Road, $189,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Sarita Eugena Trawick, lot 7 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 2 (409 Middle Creek Way), $219,900
• Ruby H. Henery to Brianna Nicole Long and Bradley Winston Long, lot 13, Phase II Breezy Point (1333 Twinbrook Drive), $197,300
• John Mark Hack to Jerri Rae Dyer, tract Madison County, $189,900
• Richard Skinner and Kris Skinner to Timothy Yantz and Mariah Yantz, lot 29, Block 2, Phase 1, Indigo Run (2020 Indigo Run Drive), $360,000
• Raymond Tudor to Brandon Cox, lot 55 Madison Village Subdivision (501 Lee Court), $165,000
• McBride Properties, LLC to MB Property Group, LLC, property 1: 156 Hager Drive; property 2: 218 McDaniel Avenue, $1.00
• Sharon B. Taylor Revocable Trust, dated January 9, 2007, to Manojkuman Patel and Sapnabel Patel, lot 62 Ridgehaven, $335,000
• David R. Wagner and Alice Wagner to Ronald Eugene Porter II and Darcee J. Porter, lot 77 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, Phase I (502 Southern Cross Drive), $269,900
• Bentley Martin, Jr. and Barbara Lynn Martin (f/k/a Barbara Tipton) to Terrie Hunt Adrian Hurt, lots 20 and 21, Block C Clarksville Subdivision, $167,000
• Paul M. Rutkowski to Interstate Storage, LLC, tract U.S. Highway 25, $650,000
• Jason Todd Maness and Jayme Maness to Ethan Hoisington and Taylor Hosington, lot 101 The Oaks Subdivision, Phase I, $274,900
• Steven R. Butler and Cathy Lynn Butler to Dave Briggs and Leslie Dawn Briggs, lot 7 Golden Acres Subdivision (1295 Moberly Road), $265,000
Dec. 1
• The Estate of Thomas E. Stephens to Jeremy Lee Mullins, lot 17 Mildred Court Subdivision (103 Mildred Court), $109,900
• Michael Boyd Connor and James William Connor to Benjamin Ferguson and Amber Lee Ferguson, lot C Greenway Subdivision, $175,000
• Spyglass Construction Company, LLC to Challis Mills, lot 123 Orchard Hills Subdivision, Phase 4 (729 Tower Drive), $249,000
• Gary Lee Reed and Amy Lyn Reed (a/k/a Amy Lynn Reed) to William E. Glass and Beverly B. Glass, lot 82 Deer Creek Estates (412 Michael Court), $313,000
• Earl W. Gordon and Vivian N. Gordon to Terry Corbin and Shirley Corbin, lot 94 Mockingbird Hills Subdivision South, Phase 3 (1025 Echo Valley Drive), $292,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Kentucky Limited Liability Corporation, lot 108, Phase 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (657 Shaker Drive), $45,000
• Dillard Beaty III and Lisa C. Beaty to Amiee Huntbach, lot 60 The Crossings Subdivision (204 Andover Drive), $235,000
• Rosie Parker to Tonya Vanwinkle, tract 2, Plat 18/134, for and in consideration of love and affection and caregiving since 2016
• Louellen Moberly, through her Guardian, Rodney Moberly to Rodney Moberly, Trustee for the Louellen Moberly Irrevocable Trust, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the premises to conform to the intent of the parties.
• Marc Lamb to Aspen Nicole Glover and Jalon B. Lamb, lot 6 Apple Grove Park (140 Baldwin Street), $150,000
• KJC Properties to Jamie Susanne Rust, lot 22 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 2 (469 Middle Creek Way), $214, 900
• RMW Development, LLC to KJC Properties, LLC, lots 68 – 71 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 2, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.