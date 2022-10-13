Oct. 3
• Indigo Run, Inc to David M. Sullivan and Angela B. Sullivan, lot 1 Berkley Hall Subdivision. $54,000.00
• Ngoca A. Pham to Lisa Griffith, lot 11 Amster Woods Subdivision. $430,000.00
• Cody James Harrison by and through his Attorney-In-Fact Bettie Jean Harrison and Imeee Gonzalez Harrison to Tammy L. Woods and Jimmie R. Woods, tract Madison County. $185,000.00
• Paul Lee Hale and Debbie Shaffer Hale to William Raymond Catlett, III and Sara Beth Catlett, lot 62 Hickory Hills Subdivision. $579,000.00
• Heather D. Lenz to Nikki Rose Duff and Donnie Duff, lot 8 Fieldstone Subdivision. $359,000.00
• Nancy Katherine Clayton to Dennis Lynn Cartner, lot 11 – 13 Walter Lakes Addition. $106,500.00
• Ron Durham Builders, LLC to Virginia Louise Adams and Derek Richard Adams, lot 109 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision. $100,000.00
• Jerry Hollon and Paula Hollon to Scott Alan Wygant, lot 4A Plat 23/142. $256,000.00
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Rhonda C. Scott, lot 31 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes. Heirs Forever
• Betty T. Jordan Living Trust and Betty T. Jordan Irrevocable Living Trust to Chasteen Enterprises, Inc., tracts Madison County. $244,000.00
• Cloyd Wayne Oliver and Kimberly Raina Oliver to Danny Glen Riggio and Brandy Riggio, tract Madison County. $395,900.00
• LP Construction, LLC to Moria April Parks, lot 108 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision. $325,000.00
• Gerren Robbins and Jessica Robbins to Weichart Workforce Mobility, Inc, lot 10 Fieldstone Subdivision. $325,000.00
Oct.4
• Jordan Ray Smith to Karen Garcia Martinez and Obed Garcia Martinez, lot 1 Olde South Estates Subdivision. $155,000.00
• Charles Bryan Cole to Brian Del Lewis Galton and Lanita M. Fortenberry, tracts Madison County. $32,000.00
• Laura’s School of Dance, LLC to HCPF, LLC, lot 30 Richmond Business Center. $425,000.00
• Cody Michael Sedlatschek and Tara K. Sedlatschek to Rita Yalda and Karim Monem, lot 142 Heritage Place Subdivision. $393,000.00
• Randy Lake and Judy Kaye Lake to Rodney Lake, tracts 1 and 2 plat 6/146. $90,000.00
• Gary Shane Morris and Jamie D. Morris to JEE Properties, LLC, lot 19 Della View Estates. $225,000.00
• Troy Lee Price and Della Mae Justice to Emily E. Hilliard and Jesse Ambrose Montgomery, tract B plat 18/103. $195,000.00
• Pinnacle @ Boone’s Trace, LLC to Jordan Dale Whitaker and Whitney Ann Whitaker, lot 230 Pinnacle @ Boone’s Trace Subdivision. $62,500.00
• Boone Square Shopping Center, LLC to John Sargent and Elizabeth Sargent, lot 8 Green Meadows Subdivision. $225,000.00
Oct. 5
• Amanda Pascal and Micah Shuler to Austin M. Webb and Cassandra J. Webb, lot 8 Jergee Place Subdivision. $177,000.00
• Casey Colton Thompson and Kallie Marie Thompson to Julie Ann Smith, lot 36 Hampton Ridge Subdivision. $309,000.00
• David W. Lunsford to Katie R. Patton and Jamie L. Woolery, lots 27 – 30 Rosedale Addition. $225,000.00
• Beverley K. Wilson to Beverley K. Wilson and David H. Wilson, Sr., tracts Madison County. Love and affection
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Charles Clark and Judy Clark, lot 64 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision. $269,900.00
• Theresa Lynn Brock and Michael Wayne Brock to Donald Gene Godbey, III and Ashley Godbey, lot 150 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision. $429,000.00
• Clayton J. Covey and Peggy L. Covey to Jo Lynn Linville and Edward Ellis Wells, lot 18 Fountain Park Subdivision. $225,000.00
