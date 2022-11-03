Oct. 20
• Carol L. Cannon Estate to Debra Jo and Barry Robert walker, Lot 101, Castlewood Subdivision, $434,900
• Paul and Mary R. Bowling to Jeffrey S. Gillum, lots 10-11, Idylwild Subdivision, love and affection
• Judith A. Kidwell Executrix, Sheila C. Hager Estate to Kristin Lynn Hager, Lots, Plat 1/30, terms of will
• Conrad and Linda Jane Long to Conrad Long, Tract C, Play 26/560, love and affection
• KAP Leasing Inc. to Mike Doedli and Regina G. Boelsen, Lot 42, Prairie View at Twin Lakes Subdivision, $287,500
• Principled Properties LLC to Zachary and Erica Hanson, Lot 96, Prairie View at Twin Lakes Subdivision, $264,900
• Christina Bradley and James Fields to Gary Michel Simmons, lots, Irvine View Subdivision, $146,260
Oct. 21
• Zachary Dennis to Jakob abd Gale E. Lottbrien, Lot 63, Bush Bottom Estates Subdivision, $220,000
• Joan L. And Fred Lainhart to Property Relief Team LLC, Lot 14A Madison Hills Subdivision, $240,000
• Michelle R. Weston to Shawn M. Riley, Lot C, Blue Lake Subdivision, $126,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction Inc., Lots 16-17 Prairie View at Twin Lakes, $80,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes LLC to Matthew Trent, Lot 14 Prairie View at Twin Lakes, $40,000
• Betty Blevins Estate, Elyse Popp Executrix to Rayna Bingham, Lot 24, Mountain View Estates, $180,000
Oct. 24
• Joanna Glover and Faron Lee glover to Dusty J. Staggs and Zannah N. Staggs, lot 17 Indigo Run Subdivision, $470,000
Oct. 25
• Hayes Enterprises to Mei Mei Chiu, lot 13 plat 7/281, $125,000
• Valerie Alexander to David D. Cash and Maria N. Cash, tract 3A plat 29/329, $39,900
• Scott Wayne Himes and Donna Himes to James Arnett and Stephanie Arnett, tract 1A1 plat 30/84, $233,000
• Brenda Hall to Kim Love Wilson Realty, lot A plat 27/2, $110,000
• Tonya R Adams and Allison M. Pettus to Jennifer E. Vannarsdall and Jennifer E. Vannarsdall, lot 14 Meadowbrook Subdivision, $234,000
• Dallas Ray Jelf, Jr. and Pamela Gail Jelf, to Jacob Dalton Tincher, lot 28 Sycamore Park at Golden Leaf Subdivision, $259,000
• Joseph Lee Huff to Jordan Christopher Johnson, lots Rosedale Addition, $156,500
• Joseph R. Cannon and Maggi Cannon to Kimberly Raina Oliver and Cloud Wayne Oliver, tract Madison County, $165,000
• Jasmine N. Riggins and Jonathan Riggins to Roger D. Johnson and Pamela Diane Johnson, lot 11 Fountain Park Subdivision, $260,000
• Karim A. Monem and Rita N. Yalda to Daniel Ransom Sherwood Holifield and Marie Michelle Holifield, lot 46 Creekside Subdivision, $279,900
• Ronald B. Alexander and Johna Alexander to Rickey S. Horn and Tina M. Horn, lot 5D plat 29/397, $98,640
Oct. 26
• Sarah D. And Andrew R. Guerero to Maxine Powell, Lot 13 Dreamland Subdivision, $230,000
• Jakob Lottbrein and Gale Allen Lottbrein to Sarah Pigg and Joseph Lee Huff, lot 28 Canyon Grove Subdivision, $225,000
• Edith Young to Sarah Elizabeth Young and Taylor Clay Young, tracts Madison County, $170,000
• Baker Holding Group, LLC to Christopher Michael Ramsey, Unit 2 Villages of Lake Reba Subdivision, $210,000
• Rona R. Comley to Leslie John Carey and Robbin Ray Carey, lot 2 plat 25/25/60, $225,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lots 20-21 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision $80,000
• Kenneth D. Marshall and Gaea Helen Marshall to Kerry Christopher Jones, Jr. and Jessie Grace Jones, lot 70 Mountain View Subdivision, $185,000
• Emily Spires and Matthew Spires to James E. Todd Wilson and Terry Wilson, tract Madison County, $80,000
• Perry Jewell to Lester Gooch and Pamela A. Gooch, tract 8 Plat 11/175, $35,654.35
