Sept. 22
• Trifecta Blue, LLC to Four Point Apartments, LLC, lots plat 11/86. &1,000,000.00
• Phyllis Dunaway, Executrix of the Thelma Mae Dunaway Estate to Brandi Lynn Bowles and Michael Travis Bowles, lot 3 Hagans Mill Estates $280,00.00
• Doll Properties, LLC to Julius Doll Revocable Trust, Julius Doll, Trustee, tract 15-C P28/252 $ 1.00 Love and Affection
• Johanna G. Hall and Scotty R. Hall to Jason Vaughn and Brittany Vaughn, lots 14 and 14A Hickory Hills Subdivision $585,000.00
• Doll Properties, LLC to Heather N. Rader, lot 68 A Ash Park Subdivision Phase 4A. $209.900.00
• Leonel Olguin Munoz to Shannon Lakes, tract Madison County. $80,000.00
• Janet Ruth Walters and Janet White Walters to Janet White Walters Irrevocable Trust, Whitney Michelle Gullett Trustee, tract Madison County. $1.00
• Sonja Kendrick Irrevocable Trust, Maxcine Kendrick Trustee to Ronald Ford and Phyllis Ford, tract Madison County. $315,000.00
• Lanty P. Gray and Marnie E. Gray to Betty Lorraine Taylor, lot 43 Mockingbird Hills. $430,000.00
Sept. 23
• David L. Humes and Jackie M. Humes to David L. Humes and Jackie M. Humes, lot 6 Estill Hayes Subdivision. $1.00 Love and Affection
• W4 Properties Richmond, LLC to OPF V Tidal, LLC, tracts Richmond Centre. $6,000,000.00
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Tony Lovell Hodges and Ashley Marie Hodges, lot 153 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision$436,456.00
• Mary Mullins to Billie A. Warner, lot 10 Kingston Heights Subdivision. $30,000.00
• Marcia L. Frederick to William Tyler Estridge, lot 284 Hampton Ridge Subdivision. $237,500.00
• Mark Villa and Mindy Villa to Craig C Lakes and Cherie A. Lakes, lot 5 October Glory @ Golden Leaf Subdivision$345,000.00
• Ronald Ford and Phyllis Ford to Katrinka S. Collins and Phillips R. Collins, lot 112 Oaks Subdivision. $342,000.00
• Leonard Franklin Dyer and Lee Ann Dyer and James Freeman Buchanan to Kayla Howard, lot 4 plat 30/117. $196,000.00
• Gary L. Osborne and Sharon L. Osborne Revocable Living Trust, Gary L. Osbourne and Sharon L. Osbourne Trustees to Cognitive Counseling Center, LLC, tracts of Madison County. $295,000.00
• Larry W. Frakes and Mary K. Frakes to Charles Eric Adams, Jr. lot 73 Brookline Subdivision. 4330,000.00
• Allen Shane Webb and Tammy Lynn Webb to Jimmy Sturgill and Joyce Sturgill, tract A Plat 30 230. $0.00 love and affection
• Mary S. Gentry and Blevins Law, PLLC, Trustee to Blevins Law, PLLC, Trustee and Mary S. Gentry, lot 8 plat 12/174. HEIRS
• Madaline Alexander to Lonetta Ruth Webb and Christopher Webb, tract Madison County. LOVE AND AFFECTION
• Douglas W. Cornett and Tammy Cornett to Allen Anthony Savilla, IIC and Leslie Marienda Savilla, lots Will O Mack Subdivision. $401,201.00
• Herschel P. Estes Estate to Josiah Fisher and Rachel Fisher, lot 11 Jacks Creek Homes Subdivision. $150,000.00
• Tudor Holdings, LLC to Steven Earl Asbury and Tara Lynn Asbury, tracts Madison County. $184,000.00
Sept. 26
• Colonial Properties Incorporated to O’Malley Hughes Real Estate, LLC, lot C plat 23/26 1.3 million
•. Thelma Mae Dunaway Estate, Phyllis Dunaway, Trustee to Richmond Development, Co., LLC, tract Madison County. $87,000.00
• George William Cole and Peggy Leigh Cole to Anderson Mountain Farms, LLC, tracts Madison County. 1.4 Million
• Charles Ray Spangler, Sharon Spangler, Jo Ann Spangler and Tommy L Richardson to Kyle Thacker and Lauren Thacker, lots 66 and 67 plat 1/26. $74,500.00
Sept. 27
• Jane Rose Land and Anna Jane Land to Tyler Scott Frazier and Nicole Frazier, tract plat 4/77. $57,000.00
• Jane Rose Land to Tyler Scott Frazier and Nicole Frazier, tract 8 Rose Hills Subdivision. $145,050.00
• Rachel T. Lewis Family Trust, Penny L. Whitson, Trustee to Karl S. Park, III and Shelley S. Park, lot 58 Highland Park Place. $329,900.00
• Michael Chaney to Don Paul Baker and Barbara Baker, lot 96 Ash Park Subdivision. $243,000.00
• Ted Everman to Lisa Finn, Tract 1 plat 18/73. $750,000.00
• Combs Colt, LLC to Kara Ivey and Joseph Ivey, lot 91 Stoney Creek Subdivision. $229,900.00
• Earl Potter to Windsor Creek Property, LLC, tract A2 plat 30/81. Error
• Stephanie S. Lawrence and Ronald S. Hunter to Gary W. Resor, Jr., tracts Kentucky HWY 374. $220,000.00
• LP Construction, LLC to Varshabahen Patel, Dipak Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel and Kamini Patel, lot 165 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision. $399,500.00
• Michael Catron and Judy Catron to Kyle Kelleher and Ana Kelleher, lot 118 Boone’s Trace Subdivision$475,000.00
• Snapp Homes and Rentals, LLC to Shaun Tyler Eldridge and Haven Owens, lot 17 Milford Estates Subdivision. $195,000.00
• Danny McCay to Larry David Young and Angela Lynn Young, tract College Hill Road. $218,000.00
• Renovation Group, LLC to Robert Stoddard and Susan Lee Stoddard, lot 116 Vineyard Estates Subdivision. $399,900.00
• Robin Meissner, Daniel Carl Meissner and Gail Angeline Meissner to Robin Meisner, lot 3 Lester Addition. Heart and affection
• Timothy Kyle Bailey and Taylor Kristen Bailey to Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, lot 7 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace Subdivision. $63,500.00
• Ernest Wayne Renfro and Mary Renfro to Mary Renfro, tract A plat 15/134. $1.00
• Ernest Wayne Renfro and Mary Renfro to Mary Renfro, lots Rosedale Subdivision. $1.00
• Dunaway Homes, Inc. to Richmond Development Co., LLC, tract Madison County. $355,470.00
• Jason Rogers and Trinity E. Rogers to PWG Industries, LLC, lot 45 Derby Chase Subdivision. $226,00.00
• Ross the Realtor, LLC to Cummins Holdings, LLC, tracts Madison County. Capital Contribution
Sept. 28
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Ashley N. Brosmer, tracts Madison County. $274,900.00
• Lois M. Welch Revocable Trust, David Stuart Welch, Trustee to Timothy J. Smith and Jessica Smith, tracts Madison County. $593,750.00
• Barbara Gandee to Svyatoaslav Tkach and Olha Tkach, lot 235 Indigo Run Subdivision $45,000.00
• AASHMI, LLC to Tyler Cheyan Harbour, lot 87A Ash Park Subdivision, Phase 4A. $209,900.00
• Rodney Castle and Sandra Castle to Dustin Barker and Elizabeth Barker, lot 270 Hampton Ridge Subdivision. $349,900.00
• Merna Habash Brown and Jonathan Brown to APN Real Estate Holdings Company, LLC, lots 8A and 8B Ash Park Subdivision Phase 4A. $615,000.00
• HB, LLC to APN Real Estate Holding Company, LLC, lots Ash Park Subdivision Phase 4A. $1.025 million
• Wiley Real Estate, LLC to APN Real Estate Holding Company, LLC, lots 8A, 8B and 8C Ash Park Subdivision, Phase 4A. $828,000.00
• Jeff Sandwith Perpetual Asset Shield Trust, Jeff Sandwith Trustee to Rameschandra Patel and Vasanti Patel, lot 1 plat 24/269. $380,000.00
•
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.