Property Transfers

Friday, September 25 – Thursday, October 1

 

September 25

• Michael D. Mitchell (A/K/A Mike D. Mitchell) and Judy R. Mitchell to Michael W. Prater and Jill Cody Prather, tract 1 lot 38 Walnut Grove Subdivision, tract 2 lot 37A and 37R Walnut Grove Subdivision, $532,500

STEMCO PRODUCTS, INC f/k/a Motorwheel Commercial Vehicle Systems, Inc. to MOTOR WHEEL, LLC, tract Glades Road, $3,775,000)

Aaron Sierp and Jaclyn Sierp to Kathi Dian Williams and Marcus Dan Williams, unit 23 Townhouse Regime River Run, $249,900

Bobbie Jean Adams to Russell Barry Adams and Debbie Saylor, part of the Thornburg place and lot 29 Riverside Acres, in consideration of love and affection between parent child.

Craig A. Myers and Kendra Lynne Myers to Charles Cerny and Sandra Cerny, 389 Highland Lakes Drive, $350,000

Gladys Lipiec, trustee of the Gladys Woods (n/k/a Gladys Lipiec) Living Trust to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc, unit 78B St. Andrews Place Condo, $105,373

Cindel Mason and Harold Mason to Matthew Dean Wilken and Kelly Sue Wilken, 3365 Poosey Ridge Road, $185,000

Ryan Tanner Kitchen and Danielle Marie Kitchen to Timothy York and Kimberly York, tract 23/55, $103,000

Joseph B. Welch and Vicky Welch to Tyler Moberly, lot 60 Woods Subdivision, $15,000

 

September 28

Jody J. Wooden to David Schorsch and Amanda Sopie Green, 5.06 acre tract Madison County, $312,500

Jerry Hollon and Paula Hollon to Linda M. Morris and Robert H. Morris, lot 33 Hidden Point Subdivision, $342,000

Abigail G. Stepp to Dawn S. Burgan, lot 4 Pine Woods Subdivision, $130,000

The Estate of Ann Pryse Reith (deceased by Alan Long Executor) to BGC Construction Company, LLC, tract Madison County, $325,000

Allen D. Grant, Sr. to Howard Roberts and Bobbie Roberts, Tract 1-C Plat 27/328, $120,000

LP Construction, LLC to Christopher Allen Rudolf and Santa Marie Rudolf, lot 9 Shiloh Crest Subdivision, $295,190

Gale Ashcraft N/K/A Sandra Gale Hanes and Harold Hanes III to Daniel Combs and Tabitha Combs, lot 65 Burnell Homestead Estates, $22,000

Charles Zachary Strunk and Jennifer R. Strunk to Curtis Chadwick Davis and Andrea Centers Davis, lot 4 Baker Heights Subdivision, $355,000

Adam Cowen and Stacie Cowen to Tina Strange and Jason Southworth, $229,000

David Reynolds and Sharrie Reynolds to James Hoover and Paula Jayne Hoover, lot 16 Traditions at Parkey Falls, $455,000

Estate of David LeRoy Midgett to Richard W. Stone and Amanda Joann Stone, lot 14 Burnhamwood Addition, $55,000

Ann Dunn Dennis, William Scott Dennis and Debbie Dennis to Thomas John Barthel, Jr and Laura Ruth Barthel, 38.88 acres on Holladay Lane, Tract 2 Plat 26/332, $190,000

 

September 29

Blake William Sheaks and Brittany Miles Sheaks to Beverly A. Hammonds, lot 49 Double D Meadows, $220,000

Anthony W. Miller and Virginia M. Miller to Jason Shane Thomas and Jami Nichole Thomas, lot 2 Kingdom Estates Addition, $275,000

Andrew Barker and Barsha Barker and Hunter Critton Rogers and Joseph A. Rogers, lots 27 and 28 Rosedale Park Subdivision, $213,000

Tyler Scott Short and Brittany Noel Short to Steve Jackson, lot 76 Crossings, $212, 500

Payne Homes, Inc to Lori Tucker and Gregory Tucker, lot 47 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $301,073

Heather Michelle Lewis and Derek Hershel Barton and Tiffany Leigh Barton, lot 21 Stateland Subdivision, $175,500

John F. Francis and Shannon M. Francis to Paul Allen Short and Anna Renee Short, lot 49 Dreamland Subdivision, $204,900

Via Vitae Development, LLC to Austin Berntsen and Amelia W. Berntsen, lot 40 Magnolia Point Subdivision, $320,000

Shal W. Thomas and Ariana L. Thoms to Paul roy Lewis and Leanne Denise Lewis, Lot 27 Jacks Creek Homes Subdivision, $118,000

Charles W. Cerny and Sandra J. Cerny to Evelyn Mitchell, lot 35 Highlands Townhomes, Inc, $350,000

Keys Investments, LLC to Blue Willow Property Group, LLC, lots 15 and 16 River Run Phase 1, $20,000

Amos Speakman (deceased), and Shelby Jean Speakman, to Linda Speakman and Brenda Presnell, Co-trustees of the Shelby Speakman Irrovcable Trust, lot 4 Lakewood Estates, in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the parties

 

September 30

Mike Tipton and Michelle Lee Tipton to Judy Mitchell, lot 53 Robbinsville Subdivision, $85,000

Dailey Homes, LLC to Miranda Combs and Eric L. Combs, lots 1 and 2 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $342,227

Benjamin T. Durham to Fred Mitchell Durham and Charlotte F. Durham, lot 122 Heritage Place Subdivision, $205,000

Rosin C. McLaughlin and Zachary Ely Jones to Angela Hamilton and james Richard Hamilton, lot 38 Richwood Subdivison, #178,500

W. david Alexander and Geneva Alexander to Heatherington Perry Massey Sexton and Brandon David Clay Sexton, tract of land on Third Street Lane, $127,000

 Joel Merlin and Crystal Merlin to Justin W. Moses and Jessica Brittany Moses, lot 18 Boone Village Subdivision, #224,500

William Fultz and Beverly Fultz to Ronald Clark and Claudia Clark, tract on the waters of Otter Creek, $700,000

Howard A. Thompson to Andrews Place Retirement Community, INC, Unit 7A Andrews Place Condo, $84,200

The Estate of Amber Maupin through the Executrix Sheila Caywood to Sheila Caywood, for love and affection with only nominal consideration paid, lot 91 Walnut Grove Subdivision

 

October 1

25 South Properties, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 24 Crossings Subdivision, $29,500

Richmond Development Co., LLC and Turnberry Partners, LLC to C. Cannon Construction LLC, lot 35 Ashpark Subdivision, $37,000

Jerry W. Napier and Cheryl A. Napier to Jeremy R. Wilson and Holli R. Wilson, lots Rosedale Park, for and in consideration of love and affection

Ale One, LLC to Andrew David Howell and Jacqulyn Marie Howell, lot Simpson Lane, $315,000

Gary E. King and Carolyn S. King to Gary E. King, Trustee of the Gary E. King Revocable Trust,  tract 28 plat 14/5 and plat 16/152, conveyance in simple fee

Samuel W. Willloughby and Judy A. Willoughby to Logan L. Henry and Samantha D. Cornett, lot 25 Lancaster Woods Subdivision, $196,000

Jason Stewart Apartments, LLC to Shannon Dwayne Turner, lot 121 Ashpark Subdivision, $240,500

Jerry Wayne Burns and Stella Ann Burs to Charles Zachary Strunk and Jennifer Robbins Strunk, lot 12 Summit Subdivision, $400,000

Joyce Porter to Pamela Ann Cully, lot 57 Argyll Woods Subdivision, $214,000

Sheila Pigg and Roger Pigg to Homer Sparks, tract Arthur Jackson Road, $14,000

