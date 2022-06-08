The Berea City Council heard the first reading of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget Tuesday, a spending plan that factors in steep increases in personnel, fuel and insurance costs.
According to the proposed budget, general fund revenues are estimated to be $17.7 million, with expenditures projected to be $23.3 million. Officials are estimating an ending fund balance for the year of $16.6 million.
Having received approximately $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA), the city is planning on using that money for future projects, including $1 million to extend Kenway Street to Phase II of the Berea Bypass, thus giving the Dixie Park neighborhood another point of entry and exit, $190,000 for heavy equipment, $1 million for sidewalks and shared use paths, $330,000 for automobiles, and $1 million for park improvements.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley noted Thursday that nearly
one quarter of the ARPA funds will be dedicated to park facility improvement.
“In a post-COVID world, the emphasis is going to be on outdoor recreation is going to be greater than it has ever been. So, I think, for our future, for the kids and adults, that’s a wise investment in our future,” Fraley said.
During Thursday’s work session, some councilmembers expressed concern that because the current year budget projects more spending than revenue, the city is dipping into its fund reserves. Cora Jane Wilson suggested the imbalance creates the perception that the city is not being a good steward of taxpayer funds.
However, Fraley cautioned the council that the spending plan is only a forecast, and that more often than not in recent years, revenues have exceeded projections and expenditures typically come in under budgeted amounts. He added that the best way ensure a healthy city economy is to continue recruiting new employers, thus creating more jobs and more revenue. The city has invested more in recent years in improving the Berea Industrial Park and in recruiting new businesses to the city.
“The more of those capital projects we can do, the more revenue we’ll gain,” Fraley said.
Fraley went on to note that the imbalance between expenditures and revenues is happening in municipal governments all over Kentucky. City Administrator Rose Beverly added that inflation is driving up costs of most everything, including fuel, goods, employee wages and insurance.
Councilman Jim Davis insisted there are still ways to cut costs. He noted one of his concerns has been about the use of fuel by the Berea Police Department. Davis said that having officers leave their cruisers running when they are parked for long periods of time, such as when they dine at local restaurants, probably shouldn’t be happening.
“With gasoline at four or five dollars a gallon, that’s one area to save some money,” Davis said. “I don’t think it looks good to come up here and see three or four cruisers out there running. I don’t think it’s very good use of taxpayer’s money.”
Berea Police Department Chief Eric Scott responded by saying that the computer systems in each of the cruisers would drain the car batteries if the car wasn’t left running. Additionally, he noted that the computer systems, which are also connected to the body cameras officers carry, would have to reboot every time the car was started. That delay, according to Scott, could potentially mean that citizens or officers could be endangered. “It’s just an officer safety thing,” Scott said. However, in response to Davis’s concerns, Scott said he would investigate the issue further.
The budget comes up for a second and final reading on June 21.
In other business, the council unanimously approved accepting a zone change recommendation from the Berea Planning Commission to rezone approximately 87-acres in Farristown from A-1 Agricultural and R-1 Residential to I-2, Industrial Park Zone. Two thirds of the property had been zoned industrial over the past 20 years, since it is located in the Berea Industrial Park.
Mayor Fraley and council members thanked Farristown residents for their input on the proposed zone change, since it spurred discussion on how to secure another road for the neighborhood in the wake of the closing of the CSX bridge. Additionally, the issues raised by Farristown residents started discussions at the city on how to preserve the history of Farristown, a historically African American hamlet, and how to establish buffer zones between residential areas between industry and residential areas in a way that will allow for economic development yet still preserve quality of life for residents.
Also Tuesday, the council agreed to pay Rick Terrill $1,500 to rent a field next to the Berea Craft Fair at Indian Fort to be used for overflow parking. Fraley noted it is the only space available for overflow parking for the fair.
In other business, Mayor Fraley announced Tom Schultz has been appointed to the Board of Adjustments, while Darnell Martin was appointed to the Berea Industrial Development Authority.
The next Berea City Council meeting will take place June 21.
