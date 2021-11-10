For as long as I can remember, Dad always had a personal license plate attached to the front of his vehicle.
Most people display their favorite team, while others simply show their own name in the front of their vehicle. At one time, I remember the front of Dad’s black 1970 Chevrolet Cheyenne had a different tag, but he never swayed from displaying his loyalty to the country he served.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, my dad, William Taylor, served in the United States Marine Corps and has always been proud of the service to his country. In my later years, Dad has told more and more stories about his time in the service. Some of them are serious, but some of them also are funny.
Much like many young men of that era, dad was part of a generation that wanted more thank their parents experienced in their lives and became known as the “Baby Boomer” explosion. Many of them, including my dad, didn’t just settle, they sought and envisioned a better America they were a part of in their youth.
I’m not sure dad knew altogether what he signed up for when he joined the military, but the experience took him around the world via land, air and sea. After boot camp, dad was sent to Vietnam, a war that featured several twists and turns. Dad was in the forefront of war and stared it right in the eye.
Dad never blinked was consistent in his service to his country. All through the good, bad and the ugly, dad persevered and fought with honor and dignity.
It’s been more than 50 years since dad fought in combat, but he still talks about his experiences in the military to this day. He was proud of his country then and remains proud for what America stands for, which is freedom and the pursuit of happiness.
On Thursday, we will honor my dad and thousands across our great nation who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Some of them fought, some of them served at the most peaceful of times, but regardless of the extent of their service, they deserve our utmost respect for serving our country.
Although Dad doesn’t drive much anymore, he gave me a license plate to keep from the last truck he owned and sold a few months ago.
That license play bears the U.S.M.C. logo and emphasizes my dad’s status as a veteran.
He served his country well.
As the son of a veteran, I now proudly display it in my office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.