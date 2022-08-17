The Berea Parks and Recreation Department had its fourth annual “Pool Poolooza” Tuesday night at the Berea City Pool. In top photo, Alexis Brock and Remi enjoy a fun time while in the pool. The yearly event attracted 119 visitors and 55 dogs to the pool, which will be drained this week and is now closed for the season. Visitors donated pet food, collars, leashes, cat litter, shampoo treats and toys that will be donated to the Madison County Animal Shelter.
Berea Chamber
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Madison County Detention Center: August 1 - 3, 2022
- Madison. County Detention Center: July 28 - July 31, 2022
- County to lower property tax rates
- Madison County Property Transfers: August 1 - 3, 2022
- Property Transfers: July 28 - 29, 2022
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of July 28 - August 3, 2022
- Madison County Family Court: July 21 - 27, 2022
- Beshear displeased with response from FEMA
- Madison County Property Transfers: July 25 - 27, 2022
- Cats gaining respect nationally
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.