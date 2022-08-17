Puppy love photo

The Berea Parks and Recreation Department had its fourth annual “Pool Poolooza” Tuesday night at the Berea City Pool. In top photo, Alexis Brock and Remi enjoy a fun time while in the pool. The yearly event attracted 119 visitors and 55 dogs to the pool, which will be drained this week and is now closed for the season. Visitors donated pet food, collars, leashes, cat litter, shampoo treats and toys that will be donated to the Madison County Animal Shelter.

