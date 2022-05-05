I haven’t worked in the fast-food industry in more than two decades but the skills attained while flipping burgers, dunking fries in a grease pit and waiting on customers proved to be valuable leading up to my journalism career.
Working at Hardee’s (John Revel Enterprises) taught me discipline, the importance of good customer service, quality, accuracy and the appreciation of earning and saving money. Getting up at 4:30 a.m. five days a week to supervise the breakfast shift all while attending college and covering games at night to gain journalism experience wasn’t easy, but I always took pride in my work whether it was serving a sausage biscuit or a cheeseburger.
Most of the later years were spent during breakfast hours, which were the busiest times at our particular location on the Eastern Bypass in Richmond.
Many of the regular customers were regular visitors and showed up at the same time every morning and we pretty much knew their order and served it up before they paid.
Because of my experience working in the industry for many years, I pay attention to detail each time I walk into a fast-food restaurant. Are the floors, tables and bathrooms clean? Is the food hot and fresh? Are there napkins and straws in the bag and most of all is my order correct?
This past week alone, I ordered a banana split frozen treat at one establishment and it didn’t have one ounce of its namesake in the cup. Plenty of strawberries and pineapple, but not one banana. It happens and all was forgiven.
It’s a good thing I like strawberries and pineapples.
However, an order mix-up happened again, this time at another well-known place in town. Rhonda had picked up dinner for us Saturday since I was pressure washing the front porch and the back deck. She brought it home and my burger had onions and pickles. The cheese also was plastered to the side of the box. The special ticket for no onions and pickles was on the box before I opened it. I scrapped the onion and pickles off the top of the bun and then took a bit and the burger wasn’t done.
It wasn’t the first time it has happened at this location. A few weeks ago I ordered two cheeseburgers with no onion and pickles and got a burger with lettuce and cheese inside a salad container. I just laughed it off that time.
Granted, I understand mistakes can and do happen, but it’s disappointing when the prices go up because of inflation and the quality doesn’t improve with the rising costs. I know times have changed, but I still expect quality and good customer service for my money.
It still matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.