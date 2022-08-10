Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles proclaimed Aug. 7-13 as Kentucky Farmers’ Market Week and signed an official proclamation Tuesday at the Chestnut Street Pavilion. Quarles is pictured with Bill Best following the ceremony. The Berea Farmers’ Market has been in operation since 1973 and vendor sales have increased 24 percent over last year.
Quarles makes stop in Berea
- By Keith Taylor CitizenPublisher
-
- Updated
Berea Chamber
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Fair a success despite the rain
- Quarles makes stop in Berea
- Madison County Marriages: July 21- 27, 2022
- Madison County Family Court: July 21 - 27, 2022
- Baptist Health Richmond Births: July 10 - 27, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: July 25 - 27, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: July 21 -22, 2022
- Hope and healing in the mountains
Most Popular
Articles
- Incident not a threat to community
- Madison County Health Department Food Service Inspections: July 15 - 29, 2022
- Madison County Detention Center: July 21 - 24, 2022
- Madison County Detention Center: July 25 - 27, 2022
- Saying ‘Amen’ in church gets country boy in trouble
- Madison County Property Transfers: July 21 -22, 2022
- Fair Royalty
- Foul play not suspected in inmate's death
- Fire damages auto shop
- Madison County Property Transfers: July 25 - 27, 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.