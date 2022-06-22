By Mary Margaret Cheeks
Citizen Staff Writer
Madison County citizens have a new service option when it comes to repair and maintenance on lawn care equipment.
J&M Quick Fix opened shop to the public on May 31 and officially began taking appointments for drop-offs and pick-ups. The repair shop specializes in any small engine needs including riding mowers, zero turns, push mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, gas blowers, generators (engine non-electrical), gas pole pruners, and hedge trimmers.
“Our business services the lawn equipment repair needs of the community.” said Josh Cheeks, Co-Owner and Operator of J&M Quick Fix. “We provide yearly maintenance, repair issues when it comes to the particular piece of equipment not starting or other problems and sharpen blades for mowers or chainsaw chains.”
J&M Quick Fix want to be the solution the community needs in quality lawn-care equipment repair.
“The business began because we both saw every shop in the area being anywhere from 6 to 8 weeks behind.” said Josh. “Also, we both had heard lots of complaints about poor customer service and people having to bring their equipment back to certain businesses numerous times.
“We thought it was time to start a lawn equipment repair service that was transparent, precise, good with communication, and offered our services at a fair rate.”
J&M Quick Fix’s mechanic Mark Cheeks is knowledgeable and reputable with decades of experience in small engine repair.
“Mark is the lead mechanic and has 30-plus years of mechanical experience on everything with an engine.” said Josh. “He worked 20 years at Ace Hardware as the foreman over their mechanical shop and now is the foreman over the garage at EKU. He prides himself on precision when it comes to fixing anything.”
Josh and Mark take pride in the quality they can provide. While Mark handles the mechanics, Josh partners in administrative duties.
“J&M personally the front office, marketing, and anything else where J&M needed a guy. I have 10-plus years in customer service and retail at various places.” said Josh.
If citizens would like to learn more about the services J & M Quick Fix can provide, they can visit and communicate via message on their Facebook page: J&M Quick Fix. Citizens can also find their business information on Google or can schedule appointments and ask questions by calling (859) 314-8621.
“Our hours to make an appointment for drop-off or pickup is; Monday-Thursday 5:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m..” said Josh. “We offer pick and up delivery anywhere in Madison County for $40 (outside the area is negotiable). We do not operate as a storefront, so all drop offs need to be set up via phone or Facebook messenger. Our labor rate is tied with the lowest in the county.”
