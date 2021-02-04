Do you remember the clicking of the tobacco setter? The older kids took that job.
The younger kids followed the setter. Our brothers did not miss many plants when they rode the setter. Sometimes, the setter would skip, or a plant would be broken or set upside down. Then the girls got to dig down to the wet spot and plant a tobacco plant. Mostly the ground was good, but sometimes it was just a bunch of cloddy dirt you pushed back around the plant.
Of course, there was more work before you reached that point. The burning of the beds before you planted the tobacco seeds. Pulling plants when they reached a good height.
Talk about backbreaking jobs. Our Dad and brothers had to work extremely hard for the many years they raised tobacco.
Housing the tobacco took most of the family. Our Mom or one of us girls could hand the tobacco off the wagon up to the person on the bottom rail. (It was good to wear a cap. The tobacco pieces drifted down in your hair and made you choke up.)
The guys in the barn got a good stretch in their legs as they reached down for the tobacco and passed it up or spread it out on their rail. Sometimes there was extra excitement if the rail was not nailed down well and tried to roll.
I had no experience with what came next. I know it took a long time to strip and sort.
We had a small building with a wood stove where that was done.
It was important to do a good job. You made more money if it looked good when you took it to the market.
So, what was good about those days?
The family spent time together. You were accomplishing a task together. A lot of kids today do not get to experience that.
———
If you have any Kingston events, history, or characters, send me an e-mail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.