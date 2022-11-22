Ralph “Kenton” Davis, 84, of Berea departed this life at his residence and entered into the presence of Jesus on Nov. 20, 2022. He was born February 26, 1938 son of the late Ikey and Delora Wren Davis. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his loving and faithful wife Carolyn Jones Davis on Oct. 16, 2008.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by siblings Fred Davis and Judy Wilson. Kenton was an amazing father to his four children who survive him, Kenny Davis, Jr. and wife Lisa, Steve Davis, Tommy Davis and wife Elaine and Lisa Botkin. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a source of great joy to him and always brought a smile to his face when they were around him. Grandchildren are Travis (Jamie) Davis, Katie (Anthony) Wilburn, Logan Davis, Branden (Brittany) Davis, Joshua (Olivia) Davis, Jessica (Matt) Grant, Sarah (Jonathan) Casteel, Abby Botkin; great-grandchildren Natalie Davis, Parker Wilburn, Kenton Wilburn, Knox Wilburn, Dovie Davis, Georgia Davis, Hunter Grant, Tate Grant, Davis Grant, Kayce Casteel. He is also survived by one sister Ann Rowlette; sister-in-law Etta Davis, brother-in-law Roger Wilson.
His dear friend Larry Abrams must be recognized for his continual support and his daily visits and amazing friendship. Kenton and his life-long friend Harold Johnson were featured in a news article for using jumping mules to coon hunt. Proverbs 18:24 says “A man that has friends must shew himself friendly” and certainly this describes Kenton as he has so many friends that loved him whether they knew him ten minutes or fifty years!
Kenton was a hard-working man from his youth and was a man of character and integrity. He attempted to instill these traits in his children and all his descendants. He worked many years at Dresser Industries and Okonite and was a proud member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). He also owned and operated his own welding and metal fabricating shop where he built countless trailers that are still in use today. The strength of his welds are legendary in central Kentucky, as is his ability to repair farm equipment. His ability to design and fabricate anything mechanical is known far and wide.
The love of mules and horses was a love Kenton carried throughout his life. He was a mule man and talked many times of when he was a small child standing on a special box his father built for him to be able to harness a team of mules as they prepared to go to the field to work everyday.
He was recognized nationally for his ability to build equine sleds for farm use.
When asked by the reporter what the secret was to building the perfect sled Kenton replied, “Look for the perfect crook in the tree to make the sled runners.”
Kenton was a faithful member of Silver Creek Baptist Church where he attended regularly as long as his health permitted.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Silver Creek Baptist Church. Bro. Kenny Davis, Jr., Bro. Larry David Freeman and Bro. Scott Witcher officiated. Entombment followed at Berea Cemetery.
Pallbearers were grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Branden Davis, Josh Davis, Travis Davis, Logan Davis, Matt Grant, Jonathan Casteel, Anthony Wilburn. Honorary Pallbearers were grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Larry Abrams, Spencer Powell, Buddy Boykin, Nina Boykin, Adam Scenters, Aaron Spurlock, Darrell Tremaine and Dr. Mary Ellen Sheilds.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideon’s International, 203 N. Dogwood Drive, Berea, KY 40403 or Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
