Ralph Miracle
It is hard to put into words all the things our dad was to us. Though lots of thought has gone into this, we know we are not saying all that could and maybe should be said about our dad.
One of the best things about our dad is that he came to know Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in the early 60s. From that point forward serving God and going to church was an important part of his life and ours. He sang bass in a gospel quartet named the Heavenly Heirs. He volunteered at church when he could. For a while he was the church janitor. Our dad was faithful to the Lord, and to his church. Even as pneumonia was setting into his lungs, dad asked mom if they would be able to go to church the next day. Both of his sons, his son in law, and one of his grandsons are ordained gospel ministers
Our mom and dad were married for more than 67 years. Their marriage is a testimony to staying together and working things out. Their love for each other was modeled more than spoken.
Work for most of his life dad was a shipping and receiving clerk. He worked hard and taught us to do the same. “If a job is worth doing, it is worth doing right.” “If you aren’t 10 minutes early, you are 5 minutes late.” Hard work was expected and not considered optional. All three of his kids are hard workers, because that was what was modeled and expected.
Our dad loved his family. It was often said of our dad that he was happiest around family. Whether that was large Miracle reunions, taking his dad fishing, or one of the kids or grandkids dropping in to visit awhile, few things in life made dad happier than being with family. One sure way to make him laugh was to share a funny story about one of the grandkids or great grandkids. Our dad was always a family man. Dad’s life was not about a career, it was about raising a family, and being around family was his happy place. His love for his siblings, as well as his nieces and nephews also was well known.
If you knew our dad, you knew he loved sports. His teams were the UK basketball and football teams as well as the Buckeyes, Reds, and Bengals. Dad loved to play, watch and talk about sports. For his son’s some of their best memories were dad coming to games, wrestling matches and anything else we were involved in. It was rare that he missed one. Our dad always had time to play catch in the backyard when he got off work.
Dad was a quiet man, who did not need to be the center of attention, and truthfully would prefer he wasn’t. He had a great sense of humor in his later days.
Dad loved a clean car and a well-manicured lawn, and he passed those traits on as well.
Though dad loved us all, our sister had a special place in his heart. As he was nearing the end of this life, he opened his eyes for the first time in a day, and stared at his baby girl, then closed his eyes and the next face he saw was the Lord Jesus.
We could not have asked for or chosen a better dad. Thank you, dad, for being the man we needed you to be.
A private graveside service held at Berea Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date with day, time and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions suggested to Grace Community Church of Berea, 138 Mary Street, Berea, KY 40403.
———
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
