Highway 30 Update from KY Transportation Cabinet

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled ramp closure for Northbound Interstate 75 in Madison County. The closure will be in effect for the Exit 76 Off Ramp to Chestnut Street/KY 21.

The closure will be Wednesday, March 30, 8:30-11 a.m.

• Interstate 75 – Northbound, the Exit 76 Off Ramp to Chestnut Street/KY 21 will be closed. The temporary closure is necessary for crane operations to replace a damaged high mast light pole

Alternate Route:

Motorists can utilize Exit 77 (one mile to the north) to Walnut Meadow Road/KY 595

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

