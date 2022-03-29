The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled ramp closure for Northbound Interstate 75 in Madison County. The closure will be in effect for the Exit 76 Off Ramp to Chestnut Street/KY 21.
The closure will be Wednesday, March 30, 8:30-11 a.m.
• Interstate 75 – Northbound, the Exit 76 Off Ramp to Chestnut Street/KY 21 will be closed. The temporary closure is necessary for crane operations to replace a damaged high mast light pole
Alternate Route:
Motorists can utilize Exit 77 (one mile to the north) to Walnut Meadow Road/KY 595
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.