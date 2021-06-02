Randall (Randy) Pridemore, 72 passed away Tuesday, June 2, at his home surrounded by family after a valiant 48- year battle with diabetes. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Randall was born to the late Arthur and Mae Pridemore on July 22nd, 1947 in Dema,. He was married to wife and best friend, Brenda, for 53 years. Randy was a veteran of the Vietnam War and member of the American Legion Post in Fortville, Indiana. Randy was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Accounting and was employed for over twenty years as a mining controller for Cyprus Amax Coals. At the time of his passing, he was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Fishers, Indiana. Prior to moving to Indiana, Randy served as a long-time elder of Glades Christian Church in Berea, Kentucky.
Randall was an avid reader of westerns and political thrillers, spending many a late evening devouring the offerings from the local library. Another passion of Randy’s was teaching, and he served as the Sunday School Teacher for the Senior Adults at Glades Christian Church for many years. However, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren the most and made the decision to leave his long-time Berea, Kentucky home to be closer to his family in Indiana. His retirement years were spent traveling with his family, maintaining an accounting service for a select list of clienteles in Kentucky and patiently taking on the many home improvement projects Brenda found such joy in doing.
Randy’s biggest blessing was his family. He and Brenda were blessed with their son, Eric, daughter-in-love, Betsy, and three grandchildren, Madeline (20), Aubrey (18) and Samuel (13). Other survivors are his brother Charlie of Okeana, OH, his brother Larry (Rita) of Summerville, SC, his sister Angie of Wilkesville, OH, and his sisters-in-law, Linda Pridemore of Richmond, VA, Janie Secchi of Richmond, KY, Roberta Miller (Gary) of Lexington, KY and Bonita Hardy of Plano, TX. He is also survived by his Aunt Jo of Martin, KY and Uncle Jimmy Collins of Wilkesville, OH, his nephews, Brian, Daniel, Matthew and Nathan Pridemore, Brennan and Brett Hardy, his great nieces, Audrina Hart, Ashlyn, Ansley and Addison Pridemore and great nephews, Collins and Wyatt Pridemore and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Clyde and Ferrall Morris, his brother David, nephew, Joel Hart, and brother-in-law, Larry Secchi.
A private ceremony for the family will be June 13 at Crossroads Community Church. Interment of Randy’s ashes will be in Berea Cemetery. The family gratefully declines flowers but donations in Randy’s name may be made to Crossroads Community Church, Glades Christian Church, or the American Diabetes Association. Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5 at Glades Christian Church.
