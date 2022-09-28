Randall Rector, 52, husband of Sammie Jones Rector passed away suddenly, Friday September 23rd, 2022, at Saint Joseph Berea. He was born December 7th, 1969, in Rockcastle County to the late Ed Ford and Edna Pauline Jordan Rector.
Randall loved his family, especially his kids and grandkids. Randall most enjoyed spending time with all his grandkids. He loved making it to their sports games, or anything they were involved in. He never missed an opportunity to brag about his kids and grand babies. Randall always reminisced about how he coached his own kids in sports growing up. He was an avid outdoorsman he loved camping, hunting and taking his grandkids fishing. Randall was an avid UK Football fan. He was super funny and had a wonderful sense of humor, finding laughter in every aspect of his life. Randall had a deep love for all his family, treating his nieces, and nephews as they were his own.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Dora Rector.
Randall is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sammie of Berea, his children, Ashley Rose and her husband Shane, Courtney Napier and her husband Zack all of Crab Orchard and Steven (Bryanna Hensley) Rector of London. His siblings, Johnny Carpenter of Rockcastle County, Sarah Logue and her husband Larry, and Jackie Wayne Rector all of Berea, his grandchildren, Jase Brent Napier, Kashton Avery Rose, Cambree Alaina Rose, Parker Tate Napier, Caizleigh Rayne Rose, and Ezekiel Ray Hensley. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Adams and Luther Akers will officiated and burial followed in the Jordan Cemetery in Garrard County. Pallbearers were Steven Rector, Shane Rose, Zack Napier, Will Cope, Matt Cope, Payton Skidmore, Frank Prickett and Jack Rector. His grandkids will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
