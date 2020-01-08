Citizen obituary
Raymond Powell, age 82, husband of Loretta Simpson Powell, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home.  

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1 pm at Lakes Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Closterman officiating. Burial will be in the Pilot Knob Cemetery.  Pallbearers will be grandchildren.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 pm at Lakes Funeral Home with Masonic Rites at 7:30 pm.  

