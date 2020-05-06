Raymond R. Johnson, age 76, of Berea, earned his wings on May 4, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center due to complications following a stroke.
ID-19, services will be private, there will be a drive through visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. You may join the family for a live stream of the service at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 8th, 2020 on our website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com you may also sign the guest book digitally by texting davisandpowell to (859) 374-3065.
You may also park in our parking lot to hear the service broadcast live on FM Channel 88.1.
