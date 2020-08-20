The classrooms at Shannon Johnson Elementary School sat empty earlier this week.
Students were scheduled to return for in-person session next week, but faculty and staff will have to wait longer to greet students after the Madison County School Board voted to delay in-person instruction during a meeting last week in Richmond.
The board set the return date for Aug. 26 recently, with an in-person option but decided to delay students returning to the classroom until a mandate set forth by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is lifted on Monday, Sept. 28. A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state resulted in a recommendation from Beshear to delay classroom instruction until Sept. 28. The first day of school has been set for Sept. 2.
The board decided to delay in-person classes under advisement from legal counsel and following a meeting with the Kentucky Department of Education on Thursday. Students will choose between Option 2 (interactive distance learning) and Option 3 (independent distance learning) for the first few weeks of school. Students who chose in-person instruction “will be contacted beginning next week with further details for the start of school.”
“We understand the frustration and inconvenience this
decision causes the majority of families in our community,” Madison County Schools said on its Facebook page. “And we hope you all know how immensely disappointed we are to postpone in-person instruction.”
The school system added that is remains “committed to our belief that in-person instruction is what is best for kids, especially after being isolated for such a long period of time.
“We will continue to prepare to have students in the buildings as quickly as possible and will welcome them with the same enthusiasm no matter what date the calendar reads.”
“Thank you for your support as we make these extremely difficult and often unfair decisions.
“We are so grateful for this community.”
Robert New disagreed with the decision to delay in-person instruction.
“This will further damage public education in the eyes of taxpayers and lead to a movement toward more private schools,” he said. “Kids need stability and consistency.
“This constant jerking people around pretending the virus will magically disappear or a miracle vaccine is developed isn’t doing anyone any good.”
Peggy Coyne said in-person learning should be delayed to open the school year.
“They are listening to the expert’s recommendations,” she said. “As the local numbers are rising, they are taking the health of the community into account.
Angie Carl Alexander trusted their judgement.
“I have complete faith in our school board and Superintendent,” she said. “I would follow anywhere they lead.
“They love our kids and teachers and are doing the absolute best job they can in a unique situation.”
