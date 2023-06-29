I am in a bit of a reading slump these days.
That may be an odd statement coming from a librarian. It’s not for lack of good material - there are dozens of new books released every week at the Madison County Public Library that pique my interest. I’ll get ambitious and put several on hold or add them to my watchlist, but I find that my to-read pile just keeps getting larger.
Reading slumps can be disheartening. When a hobby you enjoy starts feeling like a chore it’s difficult to break that mindset. This is especially the case when you’re an avid user of Goodreads who treats logging books like a this year/last year comparison report. Feeling down about your current reading habits then facing the reading roll you were on last year really does nothing to improve the situation.
When I start feeling this way about reading, I try to get back into the habit with lighter subjects and shorter books. Less contemporary or literary fiction and more mysteries, thrillers, memoirs, and beach reads. I also turn to audiobooks. Listening to the performance of a book tends to hold my interest and encourage more consistency.
I listen to so many audiobooks I can name more than a few narrators and have a list of favorites. Libby, the library’s app for downloadable books and audiobooks, allows you to search for titles by narrator. Julia Whelan and Marin Ireland never disappoint - both are actresses and their performance style brings a unique nuance to their storytelling. Marin Ireland performs much of Frederik Backman’s collection, including the entire Beartown series, as well as several of my recent favorites such as Emma Straub’s This Time Tomorrow and Jenny Jackson’s Pineapple Street. If you are a fan of romantic comedy-like storylines, Julia Whelan is the Julia Roberts of the audiobook world. Her performances of Emily Henry’s Beach Read and Happy Place allow her to display her innate comedic talents. The narrator makes or breaks an audiobook, and the entertainment factor can be the difference maker in digging out of a reading slump.
Another (perhaps controversial) tactic when I’m in a reading slump is to watch a screen adaptation before reading the book. I know this goes against everything we’ve ever learned - the book is always better! Sometimes, though, when I’m struggling to focus, having an image already in mind helps me engage a bit better with the printed word. Similarly, if a book in my to-read pile has a new TV series or movie, I use that as motivation to read it.
One of the biggest books in recent years that I came around to much later, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones and the Six, was released in March as a well-received ten episode miniseries on Amazon Prime. The storyline focuses on a Fleetwood Mac-style rock band in the 1970s, and Jenkins Reid’s fast-paced, character driven storytelling, compounded with her world-building (think the Marvel multiverse for historical fiction) lends itself successfully to onscreen drama. Jenkins Reid’s ability to create such real characters even led to an album, Aurora, performed by the actors on the show. Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley, plays Daisy Jones and performs the original music. Aurora is available for checkout at the Madison County Public Library on CD, and it’s also streaming on Hoopla! Enjoy the music along with the book, available in printed format at the library, as well as ebook and audiobook on Libby.
Now that I’m reminded of so many options out there, I believe I may have just talked myself out of my reading slump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.