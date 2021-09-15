Rebecca “Becky” Powell Brandenburg, 71, of Berea died at her residence Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Funeral Service were held at 6:00 PM Monday, September 13, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Troy Williams officiating. A In accordance with Becky’s wishes she will be cremated following the funeral service.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements
