Community members in Newby are rallying together to help raise funds for one of their own after a local homeowner's home was destroyed by a fire earlier this month.
Royce Gene Simpson lost his home and belongings in a fire on Feb. 16. According to a post on the Newby Country Store Facebook page, Simpson’s home is situated next door to the store, which also sustained minor damage in the blaze.
The post shared that Simpson saved his dog from the fire and moved his vehicle, which likely prevented further damage to the store's structure.
As many small towns in our area tend to do, the community of Newby is helping Simpson in his time of need following the devastating loss.
The Newby Country Store is hosting a fundraising event, “Rebuilding Royce,” that began Thursday and culminates with a benefit concert featuring John Lovern on Saturday, March 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the store in Newby.
Raffle tickets will be sold and a silent auction will be held as a fund-raiser for Simspson. The raffle drawing will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.
A food truck, Cajun Country KY, also will be stationed at the concert and donating all proceeds to Simpson. First Gear has donated t-shirts and 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Rebuilding Royce. The shirts can be purchased for a $10 minimum donation.
Community members have also donated baked goods for a community bake sale that will be held on March 6. Store owners have emphasized on their social media posts that all proceeds and donations will be going to “Rebuilding Royce” to help replace his home.
———
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Simpson by Blake Hatton. The account has already generated $2,970 of the goal, which has been set at $5,000.
If you wish to donate to Rebuilding Royce, you can attend the fund-raising events on March 6, or make a donation to the GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/fc026991. You can also contact the Newby Country Store for more information.
