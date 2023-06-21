The 23rd annual L&N Days, sponsored by Berea Tourism, drew a record 1,125 guests Saturday. The annual event also featured a Car Show, which was sponsored by the Berea Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Model trains, kids activities were also featured at the event.
