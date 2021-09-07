Madison County recorded its highest number of COVD-19 cases from Aug. 30-Sept. 5.
During the seven-day period, a total of 705 cases were reported, including 163 cases on Sept. 1 and 159 more on Sept. 2. The current incident rate is 100.6 cases per 100,000 population.
“COVID-19 cases have steadily increased in Madison County each week for several weeks. Being in the “red zone” should be taken very seriously. The health department urges everyone to follow the guidelines from the Kentucky Department for Public Health and from the governor’s office,” said MCHD Public Information Officer Kelley McBride.
Keeping up with contact tracing efforts becomes more challenging with the increasing positive COVID-19 cases in the community.
“Due to a higher number of cases, it may be a few days after a person’s positive COVID-19 test before MCHD calls about your isolation. Please isolate and follow the instructions on our website. If individuals have questions or need information that is not covered on the website, please call the health department,” said MCHD Director of Nursing Ava Wright.
The MCHD staff is available to answer your questions about COVID-19 or other healthcare concerns at (859) 623-7312 EXT 223. Schedule a vaccination appointment by phone or online at www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org.
