The Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department is working to enhance the image of volunteer firefighters with the construction of a new regional training facility.
“A common problem with volunteer firefighters is that most people think we are not trained the same as other firefighters,” said Red Lick Assistant Fire Chief Chad Furrow. “So we are building a training facility to kind of combat that image. The new building will allow people to see that we train just as much as other fire departments.”
The new facility will allow firemen to work on skills such as forced entry into burning structures, as well as roof ventilation, and many other skills to enhance their training.
“This new building is going to give our department the ability to train and become proficient in many different skill sets of firefighting,” Furrow said. “It will allow us to provide the best services to the people of our community.”
Furrow said access to the training facility will not be limited to just Red Lick volunteers, but will be open to the surrounding volunteer fire departments for training.
Volunteer firefighters in Kentucky are required to undergo 150 hours of training to become certified and receive 20 training hours additional training per year.
Construction on the new facility began after the department received a $53,000 grant from the state fire commission in May 2021. Construction on the facility has been 100 percent volunteer from the 25 members of Red Lick department, as well as volunteers from surrounding departments.
“When the grant was written almost two years ago, building materials were a little less expensive than they are today,” Furrow said. “So we are kind of having to prioritize and reevaluate what we want to get opened up first.”
Furrow said the department appreciates donations and the money would be used to provide more training tools to the members of the department.
To operate, the department relies on $11,000 from the state of Kentucky that is given to every department, as well as $18,000 from Madison County each year.
“We do pretty good with writing and receiving grant money to help buy needed equipment,” Furrow said “But we do fundraisers such as chili cook offs and pick up trash on county roads to receive additional funding. We leave no couch cushion unturned when looking for money to support this department.”
In addition to funding, Furrow said the department could use more volunteer firefighters. “It’s a huge challenge to get volunteers to come in and be dedicated to the department,” he said. “We do all of our classroom training here at the department in a training room that we built in 2015. And we do the best we can with the hands-on training inside our facility with setting ladders up and working around obstacles.”
Furrow, a current full-time firefighter with the Lexington Fire Department, said volunteer fire fighting is near and dear to his heart. “This is the station that is two miles down the road from my house and would answer the call if my family needed them,” he said. “Volunteer firefighters are not under trained but under funded. The only thing that changes between a volunteer department and a city department is the number of runs and the funding. The required training is set by the state fire commission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.