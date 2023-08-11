August 7, 1924
Berea Descendent Make Record
An article published in the Indianapolis Star telling of the success of students at the Herron Art Institute has been received. The outstanding member of the 1924 graduating class was Crewes Warnacutt of Inwood, Indiana. Mr. Warnacutt was the nephew of Mrs. Fayette Vaughn and a cousin of Secretary M.E. Vaughn of Berea College. Crewes was born in Indiana, but his parents came from Madison County and many of his relatives lived here at the time. Mr. Waracutt’s grandmother was Miss Mary Best and a student of Father Rogers in the first class Rogers organized after coming to Berea in 1858. Warner Williams, a former Berea College student was currently attending the Herron Art School and was sitting for an oil portrait which was being executed by Mr. Warnacutt.
August 12, 1948
New Associate Dean
Miss Lillie Margaret Pressley would become the Associate Dean of Women of Berea in the Fall of 1948 to work with Julia F. Allen, Dean of Women. Miss Pressley was to oversee freshmen and basic women students. The position was vacated by Miss Katherine True who retired in the spring. Miss Pressley graduated from Berea College in 1947 with a A.B. degree in English. Soon after her graduation she became office manager of the Southern Regional Office of the National WYCA in Atlanta, Georgia.
August 16, 1973
Varsity soccer on high school agenda
The Berea Community High School would be starting a varsity soccer team this fall, coached by Kenneth Jackson, a senior physical education major at Berea College. Practice began on Monday and would continue every afternoon Monday through Friday at Berea College soccer fields. In 1972, soccer was introduced in several of the lower grades at BCS and it meth with considerable popularity among the boys. Coach Jackson was hoping to generate enough interest this year at the varsity level to put together a team that can play other students.
August 6, 1998
New county building inspector
Duane Curry would begin his tenure as Madison County building inspector on August 10th. Curry’s position was created when the Madison County Fiscal Court passed an ordinance last month to adopt a building code for the county. Madison County Judge Executive Kent Clark said Curry was well qualified for the job having 15 years of experience. He had worked as a city building inspector for both Berea and Richmond, as well as a building inspector for the state over a nine county area. “He’s got a big job ahead of him, but I think he’s up to it. I’ve had a lot of positive response about the new building code and I think this is going to work out well for everyone concerned,” said Clark. Clark emphasized that the county would take a slow and easy approach to instituting the new building code, which was the same code used by the state. “I want to do a lot more education than enforcement. I want contractors to look forward to seeing me. I want to build a good working relationship with builders and contractors,” Curry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.