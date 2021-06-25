Lengthy investigation leads to end of alleged trafficking operation
During a recent raid a combination nail salon/drug trafficking operation had been effectively shut down. On June 17, 2005 around 11:20 Berea Police entered California Nails on Richmond Road and arrested Chieu Quang Ha, 47 of Goldenhead Drive and charged him with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). In addition Richard A. Moore of Brown Street was arrested on four counts of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Across town in Dixie Park, police entered a home at 102 Brown Street and arrested Lauren A. Ware, 20 on one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, confiscated cash, a .45 caliber handgun, four grams of marijuana, and approximately 20 grams of cocaine. All three were lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.
Madison County has the highest rate of child homelessness
Recruitment certification worker for Child and Family Services, Shelly Lewis, explained during an interview that the local CFS region serviced 16 counties and over 300 children without homes within those counties. She expressed the need for more homes willing to foster adolescent and teen children. At that time over 60% of homeless children were over the age of 12. She also commented that Madison County had the highest number of homeless children within the region. The goal of that time was to raise awareness about foster care and adoption. Lauri Eiselt, who taught first grade at Model Laboratory School in Richmond shared that she had adopted a child through CFS. As a result she gets asked about her daughter all of the time.
Madison Southern honored for dedication to foreign exchange program
The EF Foundation for Foreign Study announced that Madison Southern High School was the recipient of the 2005 EF Foundation School of the Year. That year, Madison Southern provided a place for three exchange students for the academic year. These students were from Hong Kong, Germany and Thailand. These students were able to broaden their academic experience, perfect their English and demonstrate leadership skills. While attending Madison Southern, these exchange students could become fully immersed in American life, including extracurricular activities. “This has been year of my life,” said Kunlanan Khunwong (Amy) from Thailand. She stayed with host family Colonel H.G. and Wanpen Cline of Berea. Local EF foundation coordinators Joy and Eddie Allameh of Richmond for its dedication and support of international education nominated Madison Southern teachers and staff. Southern was selected from 2,500 other participating high schools across the nation.
A view from the cockpit…
Participants in Students for Appalachia’s summer day camp got a big surprise from the sky when Colonel Benjamin Adams, III and Major Brian K. Abney landed their Kentucky National Guard Blackhawk helicopter at the Berea College Alumni Field on Scaffold Cane Road. Students were able to take a look at the cockpit and imagine what might be like to fly it. The Blackhawk was used to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control and special operations support to combat and stability and support operations for the United States military.
New Berea Municipal Utilities building opens on Harrison Road
City officials showed off the new Berea Municipal Utilities Building on June 17, 2005. This new facility came about as a result of the transformation of the former Dresser Industries facilities. The building was deemed large enough to house both Berea Municipal Utilities Department and the city street department. The building would house all of the departments’ vehicle fleets, other equipment and offices. The building officially opened to the public on June 28th.
Summer Carillon Concert Series features players from around the world
Three summer evenings of music from the 56-bell carillon of Draper Tower on Berea College’s campus were featured in the summer Carillon Concert series. Guest performers included performers from Portugal, and Poland along with Berea College carillonneur John Courter as a part of the series. On June 26th, John Courter played music from Haydn, Beethoven and Granados to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera. On July 18th, the Lvsitanvs Duo, consisting of sisters Ana and Sara Elias from Lisbon, Portugal playing duets on the Berea carillon. Their program consisted of selections from Purcell and Greg to a medley of Disney tunes. On August 29th, Malgosia Fiebig, City Carillonneur of Gdansk, Poland, played a program of music including Vivaldi, Chopin, a waltz and tango and Polish folk tunes. The bells of Berea’s carillon range in weight from 15 pounds to 2,750 pounds. Mounted on steel bens, the bells do not move. The clappers are connected by carbon fiber rods to a keyboard played with fists and feet giving a full range of dynamics. The design of Berea’s keyboard, combining the best features of the European and American types, was being considered as the new prototype for a new world-standard keyboard.
