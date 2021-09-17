Red Lick Bridge contract awarded
The long-awaited bridge over Red Lick Creek was on its way to becoming a reality. The State Highway Department awarded a contract for $59,510.42 for bridge construction. The contract for the bridge construction was awarded to Saltsman Construction Company of Bardstown, Kentucky. As of press time a start date had not been announced but the anticipated completion date was to be July of 1964. Commissioner Henry Ward said the improvements were being financed completely from state road funds and that no Federal funds were sought for the project, but they were not awarded. The bridge replaced the low water ford which was seriously damaged in the spring floods of 1962. Temporary repairs kept the ford passable until a better solution could be attained. The ford was on State Highway 594 near Duluth and about 10 miles east of Berea.
Little League football begins
Thirty-eight boys reported for the first practice of the Berea Little League Football Association. The team competed with the Little League team from Richmond. No schedule had been released at the time of press. In a letter to parents of eligible boys, Chairman, Guy Duerson said the “program was strictly voluntary and for its support, we rely primarily upon parents of the participants for encouragement and assistance. We feel that football is a good method of developing the physical and mental fitness of your child, while also providing a means of entertainment and enthusiasm for you.” The program was open to all boys between the ages of 9 and 14 within the city limits of Berea or who attended either of the two elementary schools within the city limits of Berea.
Graham to speak in Sunday Chapel
The first chapel service of the Berea College school year in the Phelps Stokes Chapel featured J. Donald Graham, instructor of philosophy and religion and new coordinator of religious activities for Berea College. The topic was “’The Meaning of Our Presence Here.” Graham received his A.B. degree from the University of Georgia in 1955 and the B.D. degree from the College of Bible in 1958. He had been a member of the Berea College Faculty since 1961.
Berea Kindergarten opens
The Berea Kindergarten began its fall term on September 16th in the Kindergarten room of Union Church. Mrs. Howard Stark was the teacher for the kindergarten. Students who were accepted for the school year were: Michael Barrett, Barbara Buda, Clyde Cummins, Michael Dale, Margaret Drake, Melanie Fish, Michael Fuller, Steven Kearney, Pamela Lewis, Susan Llewellyn, James Lunsford, Jr., Bonnie Pearson, James Plass, Ramona Rice and Freddy Zimmerman.
College, Foundation expects big enrollment
Preliminary enrollment figures for Berea College and the Foundation School were released by director of admissions, Allan Morreim. As of September 1, the anticipated enrollment included 586 dormitory men, 75 non-dormitory men, totaling 661 men and 634 dormitory women and 70 non-dormitory women for a total of 704 total women. Total expected college enrollment accounted to 1365 students. Expected Foundation enrollment included 128 dormitory men, 45 town men, for a total of 173 men and 86 dormitory women and 52 town women for a total of 138 women bringing the total anticipated enrollment to 311 students. The total anticipated enrollment for both schools was 1,676 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.