Students at Shannon Johnson and Silver Creek Elementary Schools had wrapped up learning about the dangers of drugs and alcohol abuse as a part of National Red Ribbon Week held last week. According to family resource director, Cindy Saylor, students were taught the effects and alcohol on the body, as well as the difference between illegal and prescription drugs using the theme “Born to be drug free.” As a part of the week’s activities, students participated in a contest to design a logo to go with the 2002 theme. Rachel Cress took top honors at Johnson Elementary, while Elisha Howard took top honors at Silver Creek. Saylor said that the effort had had a positive effect. “It surprises me the drugs (students) and families are familiar with, which were probably learned from T.V. or classroom discussions.” Saylor said. “This will help them make decipher what they know and to make good decisions. Saylor also said that the students’ knowledge of drugs and their effects came through their artwork, with one student’s work demonstrating the effects alcohol on the liver.
Emergency workers from across Madison County were honored by Berea Masonic Lodge #617 F and AM with a banquet held October 20th at the lodge on Chestnut Street. Mason and Madison County Paramedic, Joel Thompson, said both organizations he serves parallel one another. “it’s hard not to compare the two because they are so intertwined,” Thompson Said. “Being one makes you good at the other.” To be a good paramedic, Thompson said, you must want to make a positive change in your community. Likewise, Masons put other people ahead of themselves and find the good in terrible situations. He also said the world was short on good examples, and his job as a paramedic puts him on the front lines. “ It gives me an opportunity to handle problems properly and set a good example, he said. “(Free) Masonry has made me a better person and a better paramedic.” Madison County Coroner and paramedic, Jimmy Cornelison, said being a member of the Masons has helped him realize the value to live even more. “If you don’t care for your fellow man, you’ve crossed over a line and need to jump back across,” he said. “We love what we do, or we wouldn’t be here.” Cornelison said that the Madison County Emergency Medical Service conducts over 10,000 runs every year and is respected as one of the best emergency medical services in the state. He also said a Masonic lodge is very much like a police, fire or emergency medical organization. “As a mason, you’re brothers – and you mustn’t forget a brother can be closer than blood. The same goes for police officers, firemen and EMTs. They back each other up in bad situations. Sudden death lingers around every corner of a burning house, and firemen know they have a brother behind them. Fellow Masons are also a backup. Cement binds bricks of a home. Civil service is the cement of Madison County.” He added. Plaques were presented to all of Madison County civil service organizations including as Berea Police Department and Berea Fire Department. Madison County EMS, Madison County Fire Department, Waco Volunteer Fire Department, EKU Campus Police, Bluegrass Army Depot Fire Department, Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department, Union City Volunteer Fire Department Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Police Department, Madison County Sherriff’s Office, Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department, White Hall Volunteer Fire Department and the Kentucky State Police.
A Reed Hill woman was arrested on Wednesday, October 23, 2002, on drug related charges including trafficking. According to the Richmond Police Department, Nicole M. Pilard, 26 of Reed Hill was arrested at her home and charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Berea Police Department assisted RPD with the investigation. In other police news, a Berea man was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, October 20th. According to Kentucky State Police, William A. Linke, 47, of Forrest Trail Drive, was killed when the vehicle he was driving failed to negotiate a curve, causing his vehicle to strike the embankment. The vehicle went airborne, landing on its top according to police. A passenger in the vehicle with Linke was injured. Alcohol was not a factor.
The Berea Arts Council invited the Berea business community, Madison County artists and artists with a Berea connection to a reception to kick off an art project entitled “A Show of Hands.” The Berea College Office of Special Programs sponsored the event. Public art shows were everywhere at the time. There were cows in Chicago, pigs in Cincinnati and horses in Berea. Berea Arts Council envisioned a similar program for Berea as well. What better image for Berea than a hand, symbolizing so much of what Berea is known as the Folk Art and Craft Capital of Kentucky emphasizing the hands on, hand-made focus. Hands are a friendly fun image of creativity and greeting. Imagine 15 artistically painted and embellished 6-foot hands placed throughout Berea, from the Artisan Center to Old Town to College Square to Chestnut Street, as well as other points of interest around town. The reception was an opportunity for artists and the business community to come together and view the original hand sculpture created by local artist E. Carroll Hale. Phoenix Pole Boats will use this sculpture to reproduce 15 fiberglass replicas for artist to embellish. The finished hands would be on public display in Berea from June through November, 2003.
