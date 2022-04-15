April 12, 1922
The Norwegian Artic explorer, Ronald Amundsen, had just land in the United States in preparation for his new expedition to the North Pole. Two specially designed airplanes would be used for the exploration. These aircraft had been tested in temperatures of 48 below zero in preparation for the extreme conditions of the Artic. One plane was constructed of metal and waw able to be fitted with wheels, floats or skis as needed and had the capacity to carry an abundance of fuel and provisions. Radio equipment would also travel with the explorers to prevent isolation. They would have the capacity to communicate with Washington several times a day as well as receive important news and information. Amundsen expected to be able to chart large tract of the Artic and to map the currents of water where free from ice and even currents of air, scientists have supposed to determine climatic changes. This could be referred to as exploration “de luxe.”
April 11, 1946
The 11th Mountain Folk Festival would be coming to Berea College Campus April 12-13. About two hundred young folk dancers and their leaders from Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Kentucky would be in Berea. Visitors from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, Colorado, and Montana were expected to be in attendance. Berea College would be represented by the Country Dances, who had performed at Renfro Valley and Lindsey Wilson College. They would be performing again at the Renfro Valley Folk Festival on April 19th. They would be presenting their mountain square dancing and Flamborough Sword dance. Centers from Hazel Green Academy, Homeplace, Evarts Congregational Church, Sue Bennett College, Highland Institution, Berea College, Narrow Gap Community, Estill County High School, Booneville, Stuart Robinson School, Pine Mountain Settlement School, Frenchburg School and Hindman Settlement School would be performing at the festival. From Georgia: Catoosa County Older Youth Group, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School and Towns County High School would be performing. From Tennessee: Knoxville Folk Dance Club; South Knoxville Junior High; and Pittman Center School would perform. From North Carolina: John Campbell Folk School would perform. The festival committee for 1946 was Mrs. Raymond McLain, Transylvania College; Reverend William Huntsman, McKee; Miss Winnie Christensen, Pine Mountain; Miss Marie Marvel, Council of Southern Mountain Workers and Mr. Frank H. Smith, Berea College.
April 13, 1972
Fifty golden years were relived at the Monday night anniversary banquet of the Berea Kiwanis Club which was held at Berea Community School. There were more than 150 people in attendance, among them, representatives from 17 other Kiwanis Clubs from all over. Ted R. Osborn of Lexington, a Vice President of Kiwanis International was the main speaker of the evening. There were numerous others on hand t offer congratulations to the club as well. Some of these included Mayor C.C. Hensley, Dr. W.D. Weatherford, Jr., president of Berea College, Percy Shu of Kiwanis International national headquarters, Floyd Edwards, governor of the Kentucky Tennessee District and Kenneth Clawson lieutenant-governor-elect of Division Nine. Carl Kilbourne, president of the club presented a history of the Berea organization and noted that he was wearing the original president’s pin presented to the first president Marshall E. Vaughn in 1922. It has been worn by all 55 club presidents, which the club claimed was a world record. Kilbourne noted that the club had many achievements over the years including the establishment of Richmond Kiwanis Club, its part in founding Berea Memorial Park, sponsorship of 4-H program(s), election day breakfasts, the annual fruit cake sale, the Berea Horse Show and the annual Easter Egg hunt. Mr. Osborn spoke of his pride in the record of service made over the years by the Berea club. There were 100,000 Kiwanians serving on civic boards; four and a half million trees had been planted and 6,400 safety projects initiated; one a half million dollars had been spent on youth activities; 700,000 children had been clothed. He went on to say a total of $14,000 was spent in one year by Kiwanis for all services.
