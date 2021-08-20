Berea lists faculty changes
Berea College had six faculty members who returned from leaves of absences for the 1963-1964 school year. Thomas Fern, assistant professor of art, had been studying for the previous two years in New York. Fern had been a member of the faculty since 1957. Joseph Firszt returned from a one-year stay in Poland. Firszt, was an assistant professor of music and had been a member of the Berea College faculty since 1953. Charlotte P. Ludlum, professor of ancient languages, returned after a one-year trip to Europe. She had been a faculty member since 1928. Fred Parrot, professor of English in charge of dramatics, returned after a one year trip of teaching oversees for the University of Maryland. He had been with the college since 1953. Noel Stephens, assistant professor of agriculture, had been studying at the University of Kentucky for the past year. Harriet Doull, instructor of English for the Foundation School has returned following a year visiting Australia and studying at the University of Kentucky. Doull had been with the Foundation School since 1959. In addition to the return of these faculty members, two others will be taking a leave of absence. Edd Hogg, assistant professor of poultry husbandry since 1953, will be taking leave to study at the University of Tennessee. Warren Lambert, instructor in social studies at the Foundation School since 1953, planned to study at the University of Kentucky. The college also announced the retirement of several faculty members. Mildred Hines, catalog assistant in the College Library would be retiring from her position but would be staying on for the school year working under a special agreement. Mildred Miller, a special teacher at Knapp Hall, would be retiring but continuing to reside in Berea. Hilda Wieringa, assistant in the labor office since 1943, announced her retirement to Penney Farms, Florida. Grace Wilson, instructor in reading and English of the Foundation School retired this year. During graduation exercises held in June, she was presented with an unnamed award. She had been with the Foundation School since 1946. Marvin S. Lowe, a member of Berea College faculty for 2 years as an instructor of art left Berea College to become an assistant professor of art at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Rockwood Chin, professor of economics since 1947 left Berea College to teach economics at Wheaton College, in Norton, Massachusetts. College physician, Jane Shutt, resigned from the staff of Berea College Hospital and relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio where she became a psychiatric resident at General Hospital. Kathryn Scott, an instructor in the music department, departed Berea College to teach at Wells College.
Hootenanny to feature Bereans
“Hootnanny,” the magic word for a folk singing gathering where everyone gets into the act – is being staged near Murray, Kentucky and two Bereans and one former Berean, are in the act. Coach C. H. Wyatt appeared on Sunday afternoon, August 2th along with former Berean Billy Edd Wheeler. Wyatt achieved some attention from large numbers of crowds in Pakistan, India and Iceland when sang music of our mountains in those countries, sponsored by American Embassies. Billy Edd Wheeler, producer of the show said it felt like home on the Kentucky Lake stage when he performed nightly in the outdoor drama, “Stars in my Crown.” He sang “Desert Pete and other selections in his hit list. He portrayed the part of Mr. Rivers in the outdoor drama. Capacity crowds of at least 1,200 were anticipated at the event.
Planning and zoning
Reasons why a planning and zoning program would be good for Madison County was discussed by Walter Shouse of the State Department of Commerce at the Richmond Rotary Club luncheon held last week at the Madison County Country Club. He told the attendees that under the law, zoning is flexible. It could be as strict as Fayette County or as lenient as in Shelby County. The interstate system was certain to bring change whether it be guided or left to just happen.
With I-75 running the entire length of Madison County, it was anticipated to have a large impact on the county, as large as the railroad system was predicted to in it’s time. Shouse said that an attempt should be made to make the county, Richmond and Berea as attractive as possible to lure tourists from the interstate to utilize local facilities within the county.
He pointed out that a state park would be established t Boonesboro and it was anticipated to become a significant tourist attraction. It was emphasized that the area surrounding the park should be planned and controlled to prevent the park from being surrounded by hot dog stands and unsightly structures. The hunting preserve and dog field trials area (1,200 acres) that was being developed by the Fish and Wildlife Department was anticipated to attract hundreds of sportsmen.
He stressed the importance of controlling the area as to preserve the unspoiled rural characteristics of the region. Citing Shelby County as an example of a rural area, Shouse said that zoning is very lenient as far as farms are concerned. He estimated that 95% of the land outside of Richmond and Berea would be zoned for agricultural purposes.
“This means that the farmer could carry on farming activities just as they had done previously and not be concerned about being required to get permits for buildings on the farm. The purpose of zoning in a primarily rural county is to protect the farmer from developments that would prove detrimental to his farm.”
Commented
