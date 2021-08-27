Penny Loafers
The Penny Loafers, an all-male quartet, performed at Berea College in the Phelps Stokes Chapel on Sunday, September 11, 2005.
The event was co-sponsored by the Campus Christian Center. Blending a variety of musical sounds from 1950’s doo-wop to contemporary gospel, the “Loafers” combined impressive vocals, original material, new arrangements of traditional favorites and provided a unique sound that appealed to the ages.
The four-man ensemble formed in 1985, when four Berea College students appeared in a campus talent show singing an acapella version of “Happy Trails.” Members of the group came and went over time until the “Loafers” went on the road full-time in 1989.
They had performed at various events and venues across the country.
Although no longer on the road full-time, the Penny Loafers continued (at that time0 to perform nationwide.
All members of the group served as churches in both pastoral and music ministry.
Volunteer Speaker
Berea Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad member Mike Anderson spoke at last week’s meeting of the Berea Kiwanis Club. The volunteer department began in 1967 to replace Berea College students who used to fight fires prior to that time. The squad had grown to 25 members since then and now has its own building and equipment. Their station is located on Melody Lane.
Some like it hot
Members of the Berea Fire Department were joined by the Madison County Fire Department, Berea and Red Lick Volunteer Fire Departments for a training exercise on Scaffold Cane Road. According to Berea Fire Chief Randy Rigsby, “It’s the best kind of training you can get. It’s hands on, it’s controlled and it’s close to the real thing.” The exercise was no simple task. First, the EPA and the state must approve the exercise, then all furnishings, carpet, shingles and any trash must be removed from the area. Then the structure must be deemed structurally sound. The home used for this particular training was ignited and extinguished a total of 20 times, using pallets and cardboard. By the end of the day, the structure was completely burned to the ground. Five teams of firefighters made their way through five stations at the training, while under the watchful eye of instructors. These teams practiced entering the structure on an attack line, then moved to the rehabilitation area, staging area, exposure area (defending the exterior of the home) as well as the backup line. Firefighters who participated in the live burn scenario received eight hours of training toward their certification and required training. According to Rigsby, training for fire crews is an ongoing thing.
Visiting carillonneur
On Monday, August 29th, Malgosia Fiebig of Gdansk, Poland performed a concert on the Berea College carillon. The concert was the last of the summer carillon series for 2005 featuring international Carillonneurs. Fiebig’s program include selections from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” and pieces by Chopin, Argentine tangos and Polis folksongs. There was a monitor that allowed anyone to be able to view the performer in action. Feibig had been city carilonneur in Gdansk since 1999. She holds a master’s degree in organ performance and choral conducting. As a carillonneur, she had given concerts in The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Ireland, Lithuania, France and Norway and earned 1st price in the International Carillon Competition in Enkhuizen, among other awards.
New signs
At a meeting of Old Town and College Square artisans and gallery owners at Boone Tavern, held in July, Mayor Steve Connelly established several volunteer committees to address concerns about a severe drop in tourist traffic – and sales – in Berea. The task for the sign committee was deceptively simple. Their job was to direct prospective visitors off I-75 and into the “arts and Crafts Capitol of Kentucky.”
Eight people formed the committee’s core: doll maker Lindy Evans, served as chairperson.
Jeanette Rowlett served as secretary, First Christian Church pastor Ed McCurley, served as acting consultant; Old Town merchants John Burton, Connie Adams, Dinah Tyree; College Square gallery owner Kathy West; Diane Kerby, Berea College liaison and artist and writer Tanya Stewart finished out the committee.
In a meeting that happened over several months following the establishing of the committee, they worked out the type of signage needed both in town as well as on the interstate locations as well as with the complex task of wording all of which had to conform to stringent guidelines of the state’s Cultural and Recreational Supplemental Sign program.
In September, barely two months after its inception, the committee presented signs to the Berea City Council for approval. The projected cost of the project was $10,000 and was approved by the City Counci a month later.
These signs were also approved by the state in February and install in August.
