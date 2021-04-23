T
raditional Easter egg hunts are exciting experiences for children of all ages. They scan their surroundings in search of the familiar oval colored shapes. However, for children with visual impairments, this same experience can turn into an experience of frustration and in many cases impossibility. Often they are left empty handed in a playing field that is anything but even. Over the past two years, children and adults with visual impairments have had the opportunity to participate in an audible egg hunt where they were able to hunt for eggs that literally talked to them. “It felt good, like you got a fair chance like everybody else,” said Lloyd Hall, a 16 year old who is functionally blind. “When I was a little kid there would be hunts where we didn’t get any eggs.” His brother, Austin Hall, who is 12 years old and legally blind agreed that the audible egg hunt was much better than the traditional ones. Their mother, Becky Lewis, who founded the group, Families Advocating for the Blind (FAB) in 2011, has worked with the Berea Lions Club over the past couple of years to offer the audible egg hunt. The Saturday prior to the printing of the April 18, 2013 edition was the Second Annual Audible Egg Hung. Seven children participated in the hunt held on the Berea College quad. One of the young hunters traveled from Owsley County to participate. The audible eggs would say things like, “Over Here? I’m hiding!” and would be hiding in a pile of regular plastic eggs filled with candy. Once the participant finds the audible egg, they find a bunch of other eggs as well. Ashley Alvey, a first year Berea College student with no vision, said, “I really liked the independence and I’d never done anything like this before. It was a blast!” Gina Fugate, a member of the Lion’s Club who also worked as a visually impaired teacher for Madison County Schools, said that she preferred the talking eggs to the ones that constantly “beep.” This was the only talking egg hunt that she knew off at the time. Becky (Lewis), who like her son Austin, was also legally blind, participated in the egg hunts in the past where the eggs beeped constantly. “It is so much more overwhelming. There is all this beeping and it’s hard to tell them apart,” Becky said.
A
shley Alvey said that one of the best things about the egg hunt was the chance to independently find the eggs and to feel free to do it by independently. When she was younger and her family would hold egg hunts at home, her mother would need to walk with her and tell her where different eggs were located. She emphasized that “and audible egg hunt is really special because it allows children with limited vision to independently find eggs due to sound cues. They don’t have to worry about a stampede of children that can be really overwhelming for any kid with special needs. Next year we hope to have more kids with special needs with their siblings.”
T
he SaraCare Celebration returned to Union Church on Friday, April 19th and once again Eddie and Norma Kennedy welcomed Nashville musical guests, Lisa and Doug Johnson. Doug a celebrated Songwriter of the Year wrote the Rascal Flats hit Sarabeth-Skin with a story that paralleled that of Sara Kennedy and her yearlong battle with cancer. The celebration included a $5 spaghetti supper at 6 p.m. followed by a free concert at 7:30. The concert featured area musical artists as well as Nashville Songwriter of the Year Kim Williams and rising star Molly Hunt. Couples Therapy (which featured Sara’s story that season) was represented by producer Damian Sullivan and Host Dr. Jenn Berman from Hollywood. The celebration also included raffles throughout the evening.
T
he Farristown archery team had a great day at the Kentucky State National Archery In the Schools shoot this past March in Louisville, when 13-year-old Shana Webb took fifth place in the archery tournament championship and the team qualified for the national competition. Shana, who has hunted turkey and deer with her dad since she was little, won in a shoot off to break a tie. Her score was 287 out of a possible 300.
O
fficer Joe Johnson works second shift for the Berea Police Department, from 3:30 until 10:30 p.m., 5 days a week. Prior to working in Berea, he worked for the Richmond Police Department for 9 ½ and for the last two of those years, the Central Kentucky Drug Task Force. When funding dried up for the task force, he lost his position with Richmond Police, so he joined Berea Police Department. However his interested in cleaning up the streets of drugs continues, despite not working on the task force anymore. “I think the pill problem is worse now. Meth is making a comeback now too,” said Johnson. There was always a minimum of three cops on patrol in Berea, but often there are more than that. Johnson said he got a little nervous when there were only three. When Johnson first started with Berea Police, two other officers were hired at the same time. Johnson said that Chief David Gregory let the three of them know that cracking down on the drug traffic was a key priority. Gregory was happy to get someone with Johnson’s experience. Johnson didn’t mind the slower pace in Berea, since it allows him to initiate more investigations and check into things. With the drug traffic, Johnson commented, it’s essential that they gather information up and keep up their contacts. At the time he had a file about 2 inches thick regarding information coming in about drugs. When he came to Berea the previous year, people calling with complaints felt that nothing was being done with the information but Johnson reiterated that they were but it could take a while of checking into things. When asked what his most difficult cases were, he immediately responded “The abuse cases. I’ve worked drugs for so long, but the abuse ones are hard. Especially when it involves kids, but you have to be stand strong for them. “ Johnson first heard about heroin when his brother was transferred and called to inform him he had seen five ounces of it. Johnson said that as of a month ago, heroin had been appearing in Berea. They had also been seeing more meth labs within the previous year. Johnson said it could take six to eight hours for them to break down a meth lab, which could be a major undertaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.