Bradley attends FFA leadership Conference
Breanna Bradley of the Madison Southern High School FFA Chapter, recently attended the 1998 Washington Leadership Conference in the nation’s capital. The weeklong program helped FFA members improve their leadership roles within their chapters. Participants attended sessions on developing key messages, personal and leadership development, teamwork and making a difference within their chapters. The highlight of the week was a visit to the office of Kentucky Senator Wendell Ford.
Landmark city’s possession
At a Tuesday night meeting, the Berea City Council voted unanimously to purchase the building would soon become the former location of the Berea Post Office, at a cost of $135,000. The actual purchase of the building would not happen until September or October of 1999. The United States Post Office had planned for a new facility to be built on Glades Road. However, construction had not yet begun. The City will not formally take possession of the building until the new USPS facility was completed and ready for occupancy. City Administrator Randy Stone said that the council had not made any decision’s as to how the building would be repurposed at the time.
Newspaper boxes stolen
Three juveniles were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $100, after they allegedly stole two newspaper display boxes earlier in the week. According to Berea Police Department, the three teens allegedly stole a coin-operated Lexington Herald Leader newspaper display box from Dinner Bell around 4:45 in the morning on August 3rd. The juveniles then allegedly took the box into a field in the area, broke into the change box and removed the change, which they supposedly spent at a nearby Shell Food Mart. The juveniles then allegedly returned to the Dinner Bell and stole coin-operated display. They then took the box to a field and broke into the coin box of the Wall Street Journal, taking an undetermined amount of money. Police recovered bot newspaper boxes. Both sustained serious damage. The value of the two boxes was between $350 and $375 each, making the crime a felony.
Educators attend tour
Three local educators from Berea College were among those who recently attended the United States Army Recruiting Battalion Nashville’s final educator tour of the year. The tour brought together educators from five southeast states. As with previous tours, educators received a view of Army life, viewing displays meeting soldiers serving in various occupations and soaring over the post on a Black Hawk helicopter. Educators viewed displays ranging from small arms used by the Screaming Eagles soldiers to some of the field artillery, aiming systems and weapons, while others had the opportunity to try their hand in nearby flight simulators. Educators were able to tour the home of the post’s primary Leadership Development course. The course schools’ young soldiers in their quest to be come non-commissioned officers. Participants had the opportunity to rappel down the school’s 40-foot tower. Educators finished their tour with a visit to Fort Campbell’s education center and hospital. Each of the local educators said they were previously unaware and were now impressed about what the Army had to offer young people.
Oldest Citizen found?
The (Berea) Citizen has been a part of the lives of Tom and Florence Davis for a very long time. Married in 1934, Florence said that Toms family subscribed to the weekly newspaper at that time. To prove her claim, she dug out a photo album containing clipping containing amongst other things, a clipping of the couple’s wedding announcement from the 1934 edition. Florence had a box filled with old issues of The Berea Citizen, the oldest one dated back to October 2, 1941. She donated that issue to The Berea Citizen staff who were, at the time, looking for the oldest surviving issue of its paper as a part of the upcoming 100th anniversary. At the time, the oldest existing copy of The Citizen the staff was aware of was from the 1950’s. At the time of the original article publication, Tom and Florence were still subscribers of The Citizen.
