Berea salutes Pvt. First Class Theodore “Coty” West
They came from Berea, Paint Lick and Richmond, Mt. Vernon, Lexington, and McKee, all to honor one of Berea’s bravest. Private First-Class Theodore “Coty” West was laid to rest Saturday, December 9, 2006, at Richmond Cemetery after services were conducted at Berea Baptist Church. West was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Iraq on November 29, 2006. He was assigned to the Bravo Company 2-5 Calvary of the First Calvary Division based at Fort Hood, Texas. West had only been in Iraq for a month prior to the time of his death. Over 500 people lined Chestnut Street in Berea during the ceremony waving flags and paying tribute to the life and service of West.
International Festival could be a new thing this spring
When the Kentucky Guild decided to move its spring crafts fair to Covington, it left a large hole in Berea’s calendar. However, a new event was being considered to fill in the hole. A group of Bereans were planning an international festival for May 17 – 20, 2007. “The Arts and Crafts Capital is going international,” said Belle Jackson, Berea Tourism director. Jackson was a part of a fairly large group of Berea crafters, educators and businesspeople who were forming the steering committee for the new festival. The festival was receiving enthusiastic support from the college and the city. The plan was for the festival to include traditional arts, food, and music in addition to the international varieties. Already in the works was a marathon 36-hour dance at Memorial Park that was to include dancing from as many countries as possible. The Berea Weavers Guild planned to organize weaving, spinning and fiber arts workshops. Sune Fredrickson, one of the steering committee members said Danish events would be included. Fredrickson pointed out that the festival needed to start small and grow. “We are paving the road while we are walking on it. We will make mistakes, but we will learn, and we will succeed.” Gwen Childs, director of the Berea Arts Council and Peggy Burgio, assistant director of student crafts at Berea College, suggested inviting all members of the Kentucky Guild, as well as other juried Kentucky artists to come and sell their wares. “We need to please our customers if this is going to be a success.” Jackson said, pointing out that Berea had a reputation for top quality, which could be useful in promoting the event.
‘Dan-tucky” connection strong in Berea
Berea dancers started Danish dances and Danes and Kentuckians started visiting across the Atlantic sometime in the 1920’s. Berea College dance teacher, Ethel Capps, encouraged the exchange. George Bidstrup from Denmark helped found North Carolina’s Campbell Folk Center and he came to the Christmas Country Dance School as well. No one was sure just when Berea’s Danish connection began, but by the 1970’s, John Ramsay was taking students to Denmark to learn Danish traditional dances and to show the Danes Appalachian dancing. Since that time (through press time in 2006), over 2,500 Danes and Bereans had visited each other. In 1993, the Berea Folk Circle invited the first of about 15 Danes to come to Berea and start building a stronger tie. In 2006, Anja Lund and Mathias Larsen were in Berea teaching Danish gymnastics, wellness and dance as a part of the college exchange program called Danish American Exchange (DAE). Lund said one of the biggest differences she had noticed was the American education system. “In Denmark, there would be 100 students to a class. Here it is much smaller. You can relate to the teacher one-on-one.” She did point out that Danish government paid for education through college for anyone who made good grades. Larsen says what he had noticed was the diversity within the U.S.
Army Depot replaces munitions pallets
After months of hard work, the employees of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity (BGCA) had safely completed the replacement of some of the aging wooden pallets holding the chemical weapon stockpile stored locally. The stockpile consisted of more than 100,000. Munitions loaded with nerve and blister agents, which had been stored in Central Kentucky for more than six decades. Originally created as a deterrent against any enemies who might use chemical weapons against the United States, changes in military strategy, U.S. policy changes and Presidential direction had rendered the chemical stockpile obsolete. The stockpile was stored in earthen covered igloos at the Blue Grass Army Depot (BGAD). Last year (2005), chemical workers and ammunitions surveillance experts conducted a special study to determine the condition of the wooden pallets holding the chemical munitions. “We found that the time had come to take productive steps with the pallets to ensure the continued safety of the stockpile,” said Lieutenant Tom Closs, BGCA Commander. “even our newest munitions, the nerve agent projectiles and rockets have been stored on the same wooden pallets for over forty years.”
