Christmas
gathering
The Silver Creek Homemakers met at the Dinner Bell Restaurant to celebrate Christmas. There were 21 members in attendance as well as Scott Powell, editor of The Berea Citizen, as special guest. Everyone was dressed in their Christmas attire. There was a lot of laughter and talking until president, Mabel Benge, quietened things down for a few announcements and greetings for the season. Rose Brandenburg gave a Christmas devotion on “What Christmas is About.” Rose had prayer for the food and for the many accomplishments during 2001. Things got quiet when the food came. Everything was good, and the service was wonderful. When everyone had finished their meal, “Santa” came and handed out gifts. Some members had made crafts for everyone. All in attendance enjoyed sharing with each other. For the Christmas project the club voted to help a Madison County child who was in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. It was hoped that he would be home in time for Christmas.
Space travel
in Hazard
Approximately 70 students had the opportunity to experience the excitement of space travel in a shuttle simulation in Hazard. The purpose of the filed trip was to build excitement for science, math, communications, and technology. It also showed students the relationship between what they learn in school and real life. The students simulated the different facets of work in the mission control center. Last year, Mrs. Carpenter, middle school science teacher at Berea Community school, was approached by Dairy Queen to go with another school to the shuttle simulator. The owner of Dairy Queen thought it would be a great experience. Mrs. Carpenter went by herself to view the simulation. She loved the experience and decided to try to find a way for her students to go. With the help of Dairy Queen, who funded the trip for every student, and instructional supervisor Mike Hogg, the entire sixth grade class was able to participate in the experience. The experience created lots of excitement throughout the school and the community. Mrs. Carpenter commented, “It was a realization for the students, and I am very glad they were able to go.”
Commencement
at Eastern Kentucky
It was announced that vice chief of staff for the US Army would speak at EKU’s fall commencement. General John M. Keane addressed the 913 candidates in a campus-wide ceremony. General Keane, an infantry officer who had commanded at every level, was named the vice chief of staff for the Army in 1999. Prior to assuming the position, he spent 20 years in command and staff assignment in support of operational and joint forces. This command included the 18th Airborne; the 101st Airborne; the Joint Readiness Training Center; the 1st Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and the 3/39th and 2/23rd Infantry, and the 9th Infantry. Most recently he had served as deputy commander in-chief of the US Atlantic Command. Keane earned a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and a master’s degree from Western Kentucky University. Keane received an honorary Doctor of Public Service during the comceremony.
Jackson
top artist
From the basement hospital laboratory to her quaint workshop inside Old Town’s Honeysuckle Vine, Jimmie Lou Jackson was constantly perfecting her craft of creating a world of intricate designs in glass beads. It was that dedication that earned her the 2001 William Goodell and Eleanor Marsh frost Artisan of the Year Award. “I am amazed to be recognized for something I love to do,” Jackson said, “and to be recognized in a community of such amazing artists is truly an honor.” Jackson said that children were one of her aspects of her craft. “I like to show them how the glass is magic. If I can see one child enchanted by glass, it makes my whole day,” she said. Scenarios that involved her interaction with children that earned Jackson the position of lifetime as an exhibitor at the Kentucky Guild Artists and Craftsmen Fair yearly at Indian Fort Theater.
Commented
