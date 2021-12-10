4-Hers learn new skills at issues conference
Madison County youth got a head start on tackling community issues during the Kentucky 4-H Issues Conference held November 16 – 19. 2000 I at the Kentucky Center near Jabez. During the four-day conference, youth studied contemporary issued that concerned them and learned skills necessary to bring about positive change. Topics addressed included, diversity, media, violence, teen rights, stress/depression and alcohol, tobacco and drugs. Danielle McIntyre, Berea Community; Melissa Roberts, Madison Central; Jamie Your and Amy Turner both from Madison Southern, represented Madison County. They attended sessions on tobacco and drugs. As members of the 4-H and Community Leadership Youth Task Force, the planned to address drug and alcohol use among Madison County teens with the skills learned.
Smiling faces amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is commonplace this time of year. The Christmas season is also a time for remembering those who wouldn’t be with us. Grief counselors confirm that the holiday season ins one of the peak times for depression, especially for people who have lost loved ones during the year. Lonnie and Geraldine Reppert, in an effort to give a meaningful gift to the entire community, presented a “Remembrance Tree” to the community to the citizens of Berea and the surrounding communities. The tree was to be a tribute to community members who had passed on. The concept originated when the Repperts were discussing ideas for their own family. The decision to include the community as a whole naturally followed. The tree was decorated with personalized ornaments provided by the Repperts. The red enameled papier mache hearts bore the names of family members or friends attendees wished to honor. “We wanted to do something like this for a while.” Lonnie said. “The holiday seemed to us to be a very appropriate time.” Reppert also emphasized the community-wide aspect. “This is not limited to families we have provided services for.” The tree was trimmed on Sunday December 17th at Reppert Funeral Home with an ongoing reception throughout the afternoon with words of encouragement and a remembrance prayer.
Life was good in Berea. That sentiment was reflected in the tone of the city council meeting. Development was moving at a steady pace according to codes administrator, Dale VanWinkle. He said the city was seeing substantial growth in industry, and commercial development. The North Broadway renovation project was closer to being finalized, according to city administrator Randy Stone. The city had hired someone to survey the old Bonded gas station property at the corner of Chestnut and Boone Streets. A park and/or Tourism and Chamber of Commerce office were possible options for the property. In other city actions, the council approved adding Logan Court to the city’s maintenance program at the request of public works chair, Chester Powell. Street superintendent Tim Taylor said his crew had had a long weekend of dealing with the snow but was commended by the council for a job well done. Councilman Vi Farmer also commended the Berea Chamber of Commerce for a wonderful Christmas parade.
“Pioneer Christmas in Kentucky” was in its eighth successful season as it was presented by the Kentucky Department of Parks and White Oak Pond Church. It was a special event held at Fort Boonesboro, where everyone participated in a dramatic reenactment of “Hard Winter of 1779.” During the evening guests were served an authentic pioneer dinner and heard 18th Century carols while being visited by Daniel and Rebecca Boon, their family and Cherokee friends. The dinner consisted of hot cider, roasted chestnuts, corn on the cob, soup, green garden relishes, roasted chicken, cheese stuffed potatoes, Indian “Johnny cake” corn bread, fried apple pie and a choice of coffee or tea. As things were primitive in 1779, no flatware was provided. So, participants ate with their fingers and sleeves were used for wiping.
However, hot towels were provided at the end of the meal and paper napkins were hidden around the tables if participants looked “real close.” Proceeds from the event went toward the restoration of the Old Pond Church sanctuary built in 1869.
