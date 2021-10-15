Dedication
After standing vacant for many years, a Berea landmark building would once again be serving the needs of the community. The former Middletown Consolidated School was one of Kentucky’s Rosenwald Schools “Built during the era of segregation to serve African American children. The Rosenwald School building program began in 1912 when Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears, Roebuck and Company, teamed up with Booker T. Washington, the country’s preeminent African American educator. The innovative program to improve education of black children in the South eventually resulted in the construction of more than 5,300 school buildings in 15 Southern and Southwestern states between 1912 and 1932. In Kentucky, more than 150 “Rosenwald Schools” as they became known, were constructed throughout the state. Over time, many have disappeared prompting the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 2002 to name Rosenwald Schools to its list of 11 most endangered historic places in Kentucky. The Bluegrass Trust for Historic Preservation cited the Middletown School project was one of the four educational projects on its “Positive Preservation in the Bluegrass” list. Built in 1927, Middletown school was based on the popular four-room, four-teacher Rosenwald design. Construction expenses were covered by the Julius Rosenwald Fund, area residents and the local school system. Berea College provided the land, electrical and water lines to the building. Its construction allowed for the consolidation of several one-room schools for African American students in the southern part of Madison County. For parts of 5 decades (1927 – the 1960’s), the Middletown Consolidated School for African America children served students in grades one through eight. Lather the building served as a community center before it was abandoned. Following a complete renovation, the building would now house the education services of Berea College’s GEAR UP program that targeted helping middle and high school student in a five-county area. Plans for Middletown School also called for serving the local community through other programs.
Fire danger high – Burn bans issued statewide
Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor, Jerome Perez stated, “Unless Kentucky receives considerable rainfall, we can expect this fall (fall, 2007) to be one of the worst fire seasons on record.” With conditions so conducive to wildfires, Perez issued an emergency forest-wide order prohibiting the “building, maintaining, attending to or using of fire, charcoal or campfires outside of a developed recreational site,” in the Daniel Boone National Forest. The October 4th order would remain in effect for 120 days. During 2007 to date, the Daniel Boone National Forest had experienced nearly 100 fires burning 6,500 acres (3,000 acres more than in the previous year). Kentucky joined several other states in the west and northwest suffering the most ravaging fire seasons on record. According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry in Frankfort, more than 1,500 fires had burned over 41,000 acres in the Commonwealth. Fire control in the Berea College Forest falls under the jurisdiction of the State Department of Forestry and according to College forester, John Perry, that office would have had the college shut down to all except for college and forestry staff. College lands closed often in the 1980’s recalled Perry, “with six or seven dry years in a row.” Since the beginning of Perry’s tenure (several years prior to press), public access had been limited to the college forest twice. Berea Fire Chief Randy Rigsby, noted that Madison County Judge Executive, Kent Clark, had issued an executive order the previous week prohibiting outdoor burning in the county. At the same time as the time, as a federal order. Kentucky Governor, Ernie Fletcher declared a state of emergency within the Commonwealth likewise ordering the prohibition of open burning and hunting in Kentucky.
New Opportunity School marks 20 years
Helping women better their lives has been the goal of the New Opportunity School for Women in Berea for 20 years. Since its inception, graduates have come to the New Opportunity School for Women in search of a better life for themselves and their families, said Nawanna Privett, President of the New Opportunity School for Women board. “The purpose of our 20th anniversary celebration is to honor these courageous women and all of the women who will dare to attend the New Opportunity School for Women during the next twenty years,” The school has been so successful with its unique program that an expansion site was established in 2005, at Lees- McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina. This second program had already graduated over 30 women. The graduates are not the only beneficiaries of their newly acquired knowledge, skills, and self-confidence: if you change the life of a mother, you will change the life of her children and grandchildren, said Jan Gill, Interim Executive Director. Many of the women who had gone through the school have had children and grandchildren decide to attend college when they would have never considered it before.
Getting their goat
On a particular Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Gil Myers popped into Napier Brothers’ Clothing in Lancaster to talk to Representative Lonnie Napier about the possible interest and support for a meat processing operation in Garrard County. Since the courthouse had already closed, Napier and Myers knocked on the window of the courthouse to catch the attention of County Judge Executive John Wilson. The rest is history. The result of that initial conversation came to fruition with the opening of Bluegrass Lamb and Goat Processing, in the location of the former Davis Slaughterhouse on Cartersville Road. Napier said that support for the facility was strong, leading him to obtain partial funding for the operation through the Governor’s Office for Agriculture Policy. That office secured a $200,000 forgivable loan for the project. The National Sheep and Goat organization chipped in, and other funding came from counties that would benefit form the facility: $5,000 for the Garrard County Fiscal Court and $5,000 from the Owsley County Fiscal Court. “This is exactly what can happen when you work together,” Napier said, adding that the cooperation from Garrard County Judge Executive John Wilson and his administration played a key role in the facility opening. Napier, speaking in Cartersville, called it the “garden spot of the world” noting the many farms in the area along the Madison Garrard border. He also said that the plant’s location (four miles from I-75) was ideal. “It’s going to draw from Garrard, Madison, Rockcastle, Jackson, Lincoln and maybe Boyle County. They will have a large area to draw from. The market for goat and lamb products was being pushed by a growing number of ethnic populations in Kentucky and the Midwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.