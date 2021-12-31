Phillip Seyfrit, a leading figure in the Civil War Battle of Richmond Association (BORA) was named Madison County Historic Properties Director. Seyfrit, who served as a BORA board member and re-enactment registration chair would be managing the five-park system which included Battlefield Park, the site for BORA Civil War activities and events. Seyfrit’s office would be located at the Rogers – Tribble House which serves as a visitor’s center and living history center. His oversight would include parks in Richmond, Waco, White Hall, and Kirksville. A long-time Civil War historian and preservationist, Seyfrit portrays a number of military and civilian personalities at period events and organization activities. Seyfrit was also a managing partner and business manager of The Kentucky Civil War Bugle newspaper.
A routine gas delivery during the late afternoon of December 22nd, took a chaotic turn when a hose coupling failed spilling over 150 gallons of fuel into the parking lot of Lakes Food Mart on Prospect Street. The spill forced the closure of that portion of Prospect Street/Big Hill Road. Traffic was diverted to Forest Street and Short-Line Pike. Store clerks noticed the fuel deliver driver running across the parking lot just before they began smelling gas fumes. Clerks alerted store owner, Randy Lakes, who was also a member of the Berea Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad. Lakes arrived quickly and notified Berea Fire Department and Berea Police who arrived on scene in a matter of minutes. The store was closed the remainder of the evening but reopened once the extensive clean-up was completed.
A strong chemical odor on a typically quiet street led Berea Police to a working meth lab and arrest of two individuals.
Police responded to the area of Phillips Trailer Park on Baugh Street, one block from Shannon Johnson Elementary School, after dispatch received complaints of a strong chemical odor in the area. After discovering the unit that the odor originated from, officers discovered a working meth lab. Berea Police charged two individuals in conjunction with the meth lab. Berea Fire Department, Madison County EMS and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Central Kentucky Area Drug Task Force assisted Berea Police in the clean-up efforts.
Berea City Council paved the way for major renovations to the Berea College Boon Tavern on College Square. In a unanimous vote, the council decided to close approximately 234 feet of Short Street spanning between Jackson Street and Prospect Street. Renovations would include a new portico and entrance to the hotel. Side effects of the closure were a concern for both the city and Berea College. The college hired Lexington engineering and planning firm H.W. Lochner, inc. to study the impact this project would have on local traffic.
According to the Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS), property created by the closing of a street reverted to the abutting property owners. The ordinance closing the street contained a provision that stated that should the college be unable to obtain approval of its development plan from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, the street would be returned to the city, explained City Attorney, J.T. Gilbert.
