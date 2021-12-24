Girl Scouts hold court of awards
On Sunday afternoon, approximately 125 friends, family, parents, and leaders gathered in the sanctuary of Union Church for the Girl Scout Court of Awards and Rededication Services. Mrs. John Barton and Mrs. Richard Drake served as ushers for the event. A small exhibit of Junior Girl Schout badge work was arranged for viewing in the vestibule. Mrs. Gordon Ross played a march for the procession of troops following the flag bearers and color guard members that was made up of Cadets under the leadership of Mrs. Raymond VanWinkle. A Girl Scout song was led by Mrs. William Hamilton, who had charge of vesting three Junior Girl Scouts: Teresa Caudill, Cheryl McCauley, and Donna Smith. During the court of Awards ceremony, the first badges earned in the new Girl Scout program were presented to Juniors.
Consolidation set for 2 Army Depots
The Department of the Army announced plans to consolidate the Lexington Army Depot and the Blue Grass Army Depot under one command by June 30, 1964. No adverse economic affect was expected to be felt by the installation, community nor employees. The consolidated depot will retain the same mission as before consolidation with the consolidation principally being applied to financial management, administration, services, and support functions. The intent of the consolidation was to increase the efficiency of the Army’s supply program and was consistent with keeping with the Army’s economy program. There were to be no operational interruptions. It was anticipated savings would come from attrition and would not result in forced reduction in staff. Employees were to be transferred with the movement of their positions or placement in other jobs at either the Lexington or the Blue Grass facility. There was to be a realignment in the number of reassignment of positions at both depots. The headquarters for the consolidation would be maintained at the Lexington Army Depot. As of press time in 1963, a new name for the combined installation had not been decided.
City takes delivery of new fire truck
The city had accepted delivery of a new of a new fire truck the previous week from the Peter Pirsch Company of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The City of Berea and Berea College footed the $15,000 cost of the new apparatus which sported an enclosed cab, the latest in firefighting equipment and ladders that could react to the third story. The then current rig would remain in possession and operation.
Nursing program gains accreditation
Berea College received news via telegram announcing that the College’s Department of Nursing had been given initial accreditation for its Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, including public health nursing. The accrediting organization bestowing the distinction was the National League of Nursing (Department of Baccalaureate and Higher Degree Program). Dr. Beulah Miller, department chairperson, said the accreditation followed the report of the visiting committee that was on campus back in October of 1963.
Forest Service to build headquarters
The U.S. Forest Service announced preliminary plans for the construction of administrative headquarters for the Berea Forest Research Center and the Berea District of the Cumberland National Forest. Berea College, through its board of trustees and President Francis S. Hutchins, had given the Forest Service a 99-year lease on a 17-acre building site at the corner of Short Line Pike and Big Hill Road.
According to Regional Forester R.F. Droege of the Eastern Region and R.D. Lane of the Central States Forest Experiment Station, the gift of the lease would permit the U.S. Forestry Service to move forward in effectively carrying on the forestry research and action program in Eastern Kentucky. The building site, in the foothills of the Cumberland Plateau, was adjacent to the Berea College Forest.
Preliminary site plans included an office-laboratory building, greenhouse, equipment storage building, workshop, and a warehouse. It was anticipated that approximately 50 people would conduct the work of the local Cumberland National Forest district and conduct the forestry research program to solve problems in timber management, strip-mine rehabilitation and marketing of forest products. M.J. Williamson, project leader for the research program said that plans called for the building of a workshop and garage in 1964. A $40,000 appropriation had been made for this project by the Accelerated Public Works program. Williams said he thought it would take four to five years before the remaining planned buildings would be completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.